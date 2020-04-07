GlobalSign and DocuSign Announce Technology Partnership

BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GMO GlobalSign ( www.globalsign.com ), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has joined the DocuSign Agreement Cloud partner ecosystem. The partnership broadens the DocuSign partner ecosystem, offering enterprises additional capabilities to digitally transform their business. This includes expanding their market reach, scalability, reducing risk and meeting regulatory requirements.

“Businesses use DocuSign for mission-critical front- and back-offices processes like account opening, policy binding, and money movement, among many other things,” said Ryan Cox, vice president, Global Partner Solutions, DocuSign. “Within these important transactions, a strong Signer identity assertion is paramount. By partnering with GlobalSign, we can expand our identity coverage for Signers in new markets around the world.”

Cloud-based services from both GlobalSign and DocuSign further enables business enterprises to leverage GlobalSign’s Digital Signing Service (DSS) integration to DocuSign Trust Service Provider ecosystem, resulting in a seamless, complete cloud-based service from that provides a true end-to-end signing experience that lowers barriers such as cost, hardware maintenance and internal expertise. As a DocuSign Trust Service Provider (TSP), users can easily apply GlobalSign trusted signatures through the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—the suite of more than a dozen applications and over 350 integrations that digitally transform how companies prepare, sign, act on and manage the agreements that are fundamental to their business.

There is significant global momentum for digital signatures based on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), due primarily to a plethora of e-Government digitization initiatives happening from Latin America to Europe to Japan, as well as in more traditional markets. The DSS-DocuSign solution is perfectly suited to allow enterprises to take advantage of these opportunities and meet regulatory requirements.

GlobalSign’s cloud-based Digital Signing Service is a fully managed remote signing solution that was first launched in June 2017. DSS allows business enterprises to benefit from long-lived, eIDAS compliant trusted digital signatures – signer identity validation, content integrity, trusted timestamps, non-repudiation – without the need to manage any physical hardware or build any custom integrations. In addition, customers are not required to have PKI or cryptographic expertise in-house, nor do they need to invest in and manage hardware.

“GlobalSign is extremely pleased to work so closely with DocuSign to expand its already significant identity capabilities,” said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. “Given DSS’ wide-spread adoption – evident by its recent surpassing of 10M signatures applied to-date – we are especially excited to expand the service to DocuSign users.”

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group , GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

