GoPro #HomePro Challenge Celebrates The Great Indoors

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With much of the world stuck at home, a new wave of creativity is emerging as people share the world from within their four walls, and GoPro wants to celebrate it. Now through April 30, GoPro is hosting the #HomePro Challenge, which invites anyone around the world to submit their most creative videos and photos, shot on any device, for an opportunity to win a HERO8 Black or MAX camera and five years of GoPro PLUS subscription service. GoPro will choose five winners each day from all submissions tagged #HomePro on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube or Facebook.

“The GoPro community captures the most amazing videos that wow billions of viewers around the world. Now, we want to tap into their creativity to inspire others to find magic in their home-bound experience,” said GoPro founder and CEO, Nick Woodman. “We launched this challenge to see what creative radness, inventiveness or weirdness people are getting up to at home. And so far, we’ve been stoked with what we have seen.”

Since the launch of the #HomePro Challenge, GoPro has received thousands of submissions and rewarded a variety of content from around the globe including living room parkour craziness in Switzerland, an extreme back yard slip and slide in Massachusetts, rollerblade moonwalking in Brazil and indoor fishing in Italy. Five winners each day are selected to win their choice of a HERO8 Black or MAX camera and receive five years of GoPro PLUS subscription service, which includes unlimited video and photo cloud storage, exclusive product discounts and, in available markets, damaged GoPro replacement.

The shelter-at-home experience is global in nature, and in this spirit, GoPro has opened the #HomePro Challenge to videos and photos shot on any capture device, be it a smartphone, digital camera, DSLR or, of course, a GoPro. Entering is simple:

Download the free GoPro App Use the GoPro App to post a photo or video that shows us your #HomePro moment to Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Youtube or Facebook Tell us and show us how you #HomePro #GoPro – use these tags upfront in your description of your post so we can consider it for the daily prize.

The #HomePro Challenge will continue until April 30. For more information visit the GoPro news blog, The Inside Line.

