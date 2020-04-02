Grayhawk Investment Strategies Appoints Roxana Tavana as Partner

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Grayhawk Investment Strategies is pleased to announce the appointment of Roxana Tavana as Partner effective April 2, 2020. Ms. Tavana joins Grayhawk following a successful career at Scotiabank for nearly a decade in wealth management and banking. Most recently Ms. Tavana led the creation and transformation of Specialty Business Banking at Scotiabank, including Healthcare & Professional Banking. Prior to that Ms. Tavana was President & CEO of Scotiatrust for several years where she led multiple divisions, including estate & trust services, philanthropic services and custody and trust operations.

Ms. Tavana first came to the bank as Head of Legal for Global Asset Management where she led the legal, governance and corporate secretarial functions for the bank’s Canadian and international asset management companies and private and public investment funds.

Before Scotiabank, Ms. Tavana started her career at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP where she completed her articles and became an associate in the firm’s securities law group. Ms. Tavana later joined the wealth management arm of DundeeWealth Inc. in 2007 as Vice President, Legal until Scotiabank’s acquisition of the firm in 2011.

Ms. Tavana holds an Honours B.A. from the University of Toronto in International Relations and European Studies and a law degree from the University of Western Ontario. She acted as an Advisory Board member for The Scotiabank Women Initiative and is a board member of METRAC, a not-for-profit organization focused on ending violence against women and youth.

“The addition of Roxana underscores our desire to grow our business in the Toronto marketplace,” said Michael Kaumeyer, Partner and Co-CEO of Grayhawk. “Roxana has a combination of skills and experiences that make her an incredible addition to our team. She will both lead the development of our relationships with new families in Toronto, and the enhancement of our value proposition as a firm to be the premier and trusted advisor to Canadian families throughout their lifetime allowing them to create their best legacy.”

“Grayhawk’s unique focus on the financial, life and legacy of the entire family at every step of the investment process and its dedication to a transparent and independent investment platform were the key forces in propelling me to join the firm” said Roxana Tavana. “Having worked with some of Canada’s most successful families, it is clear that the wealth built within the family is deserving of both preservation and growth with a view to the entire family legacy. I am excited to join Grayhawk – a firm that places the focus on long-term goals to allow for the fulfillment of a family’s life dreams and intergenerational wealth transfer needs.”

Grayhawk Investement Strategies is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to assiting successful Canadian families with the challenges of intergenerational wealth transfer. Founded in 2015 in Calgary, Alberta, they partnered with one family and today serves 33 successful families across Canada, with offices in Calgary and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit www.grayhawk.investments.

Contact:

Kelly Francis

Phone: +1 (647) 622-6099

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583326/Grayhawk-Investment-Strategies-Appoints-Roxana-Tavana-as-Partner