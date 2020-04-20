How Kash-Wayne Campbell Became A Successful Real Estate Broker

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Many people struggle to find what they want to do with their life, what career path they want to take, and how to get there. According to surveys, an estimated 20 to 50 percent of students enter college as undecided and an estimated 75 percent of students change their major at least once before graduation. For many people, it can be hard to find a career path. In fact, the average professional changes their job 5-7 times throughout their work career. One professional that found his path to success through trial and error is real estate broker, investor and inspirational speaker Kash-Wayne Campbell.

Kash-Wayne Campbell’s career in business began when he was just 16 years old. His job was to promote concerts and events at local clubs in New York. By the age of 22, Kash became one of biggest promoters in the Long Island area. Although he was on the rise, he didn’t feel it was what he wanted to do. Kash-Wayne still remembers his nights as a club promoter and the challenges he faced. He said, “I remember being out at clubs almost every night of the week passing out flyers, leaving flyers on cars, speaking to people to advertise my event. There were nights when no one should up it would be me, the Dj’s and staff. It was hard work. I gave the entertainment business my all but just never made the money I deserved.”

After being let down by the entertainment industry, Kash-Wayne Campbell knew there had to be something more. Not too long after stepping away from the entertainment business, Kash met a friend who told him to look into Real Estate for a career. After at first declining the offer of help, Kash signed up for some real estate courses. A moment that changed his life forever. He said, “Once I got into the Real Estate courses it was like a dream come true. I discovered knowledge I was never given as a child; it changed my life. Once I got started in real estate within 2 years I hit the six-figure mark.”

With the help of his mentor Reece Kenchen, Kash-Wayne has been able to make his mark in the real estate industry as a licensed real estate broker. Kash has created a team with now over 150 real estate agents, that combine to surpass 500 real estate transactions yearly. His team is making a killing by fixing, flipping, buying, and holding properties.

Getting to where he is now, was never easy Kash-Wayne Campbell. But through perseverance and hard work he’s been able to make a name for himself in one of the world’s most competitive markets. Kash-Wayne said, “I started from the bottom. I was given an opportunity and I took advantage of that opportunity. It was not an easy road to get where I’m at today.” Sometimes it takes a few misses before we hit the target.

You can find out more info on Kash-Wayne Campbell here:

www.kashwaynecampbell.com

MEDIA DETAILS:

Name: Kash-Wayne Campbell

Company: Fave Realty Baldwin

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.kashwaynecampbell.com/

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585895/How-Kash-Wayne-Campbell-Became-A-Successful-Real-Estate-Broker