HPE Announced as Winner of IT Certification Council 2020 Innovation Award

The IT Certification Council announced the winner of their 2020 Innovation Award, Hewett Packard Enterprise (HPE). HPE is a multinational enterprise information technology company based in San Jose, California. HPE submitted its proposal titled "HPE Scalable PBT with SmartItems and Configurable Hardware Environment."

This annual award serves to recognize leadership initiatives that have positively impacted a company or the IT certification industry. HPE’s innovative approach is directly aligned with certification testing and is a scalable, secure, remotely proctored, fully automated (consistent) scoring, practical exam on live hardware. The IT industry currently builds software-based practical exams using virtual machines and this allows the test sponsor to easily deliver to numerous candidates simultaneously with scoring of directly configurable commands issued on consistent, standard platforms.

This innovation addressed the business need for scalable, globally delivered, practical exams, on live hardware to best ensure that our partners and customers have the skills to design and deploy complex HPE solutions and elevate the value of their top-level certifications.

“It is with great pleasure that we recognize the wonderful and innovative improvements that HPE made for its certification program and most importantly for their candidates. It is truly a paradigm shift for IT certification, not only with the technology but with the partnership across multiple vendors that was created. Congratulations to HPE for bringing partners together to solve a comprehensive problem and for being our 2020 Innovation Award recipient,” said Kristin Wall, ITCC Board of Directors Chairperson.

Submission Qualifications include:

Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years

The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more stakeholders within the IT certification industry, such as, but not limited to: Increased security of a test Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies Improved convenience or market access to your certification program Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals



Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)

The runner-up was Lineup, a SAAS-based platform that allows exam development organizations to create and curate their subject matter expert workshops or panels.

The awards for the winner and runner-up were presented at the Spring Member Meeting, held virtually, on April 1, 2020.

For information on the ITCC Innovation Award and past award winners like SAP and IBM, please visit the Innovation Award page found on the ITCC website here.

About Hewett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. We’re built on decades of reimagining the future through innovation.

About ITCC

The ITCC is a council of IT industry leaders focused on promoting IT certifications and committed to growing professional certifications, while recognizing the need for a qualified workforce to support the world’s technology needs. The ITCC is a resource for employers, government officials, academia, and individuals seeking information about the many benefits of IT certification. The council establishes industry best practices, markets the value of certification, enhances exam security, and works on other certification issues the council identifies.

