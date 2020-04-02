IGI Launches 90-Day Promotion to Help Businesses with Cybersecurity During COVID-19 Pandemic

Users can get 90 days of IGI’s Nodeware® network security solution for free when they sign up for an annual license

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), is now offering licenses of Nodeware® network security for three months free to help businesses during this time of economic uncertainty.

As the world deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have the added challenge of addressing unprecedented cybersecurity demands and threats just to keep businesses running. Some are facing these challenges in addition to dealing with growing financial concerns.

To alleviate some financial burden during this uncertain time, IGI is offering customers licenses of its award-winning Nodeware vulnerability monitoring tool for three months free -15 months for the cost of a single annual license. Nodeware is a critical security tool that works around the clock to:

Provide visibility of all devices on network, including IoT

Identify your network vulnerabilities

Expose critical security gaps so they can be fixed

Improve network health to decrease risk of attack

“As a result of the changing work environment caused by the spread of COVID-19, IGI is seeing a large surge in cyber-attack attempts,” said Tyler Ward, IGI VP of Security. “As companies quickly scramble to change how they do business and expand their work environments, the result is a threat landscape that is expanding and becoming increasingly target-rich for hackers, malware, and ransomware. That’s why IGI is helping people focus on their cybersecurity needs during this time while providing some financial relief.”

Nodeware is an automated vulnerability management and monitoring solution that performs up-to-the-minute inventory scanning and vulnerability detection to protect businesses from security threats. To learn more about Nodeware or to become an IGI Channel Partner, contact us or visit nodeware.com.

To sign up for this limited-time promotion, visit https://info.igius.com/90-day-promo.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company’s evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

