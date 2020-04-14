Lexus Cancels LEXUS DESIGN EVENT at 2020 Milan Design Week

TOKYO, Apr 14, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Following the official cancellation of this year’s Milan Design Week, Lexus has also canceled its 2020 LEXUS DESIGN EVENT, “SENSES ELECTRIFIED.” Lexus is committed to making a better world through design and will continue to explore opportunities to collaborate with the creative community.

The 2020 LEXUS DESIGN AWARD Grand Prix winner announcement, which had been scheduled for the same time, will be held separately at a date to be announced once details are confirmed.

Please visit LexusDesignAward.com for additional information.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD

First launched in 2013, the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for each finalist to work with a globally recognized designer as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar’s most important events.

