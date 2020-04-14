Linde Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 3688359
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EDT/19:00 CEST on Thursday,
May 7, 2020 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Telephone replay Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EDT/19:00 CEST on Thursday, May 7, 2020, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 3688359

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde’s industrial gases are used in countless applications from life-saving oxygen for hospitals, to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]

