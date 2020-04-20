Loop Insights Releases Smart Health Contactless Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the “Company” or “Loop”) -provider of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions-announces the release of its Smart Health contactless check-in platform, which streamlines patient engagement and operations, and reduces transmission of bacteria and disease.

Covid-19 has created a new set of standards and expectations for sanitation that will carry over as the “new normal” across all industries. Any physical card, ID or medical documentation can carry transferrable bacteria and viruses. By eliminating the exchange of these materials at the point of check-in, Loop’s Smart Health device minimizes the chances of transmission.

All industries are rushing to adopt contactless, transformative technologies-the healthcare industry is no exception. Loop’s platform seamlessly integrates into current outdated legacy systems, delivering a future proof solution that is cost-efficient and convenient.

Rob Anson commented: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is more cautious about the exposure and spread of bacteria and viruses, especially when entering a healthcare facility. Through our contactless platform, we provide that sense of safety and security for both patients and healthcare staff-something that is sought after globally right now.”

Loop’s Smart Health device requires a simple tap of the patient’s mobile phone to check in and verify their ID. Patients have frictionless access to everything they need in one simple wallet pass: real-time notifications and wait time updates; requisition information; and more.

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop’s technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop’s products integrate with clients’ existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

