MACOM to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on April 29, 2020

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2020 ended April 3, 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information:

Call Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Conference Call Number: 1-877-837-3908



International Call Number: +1-973-872-3000



Pass Code: 2681627

The conference call replay will be available for at least five business days, beginning two hours after the call. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 2681627. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt. Additionally, the conference call will broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of MACOM’s website at http://ir.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.



Stephen Ferranti, Vice President of Investor Relations



P: 978-656-2977



E: [email protected]