Manx Telecom inks 5 year SaaS deal with Cerillion

London, 2nd April 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a major contract extension with Manx Telecom, which will see them upgrade to Cerillion 8 and move to a new Software-as-a-Service agreement based on Cerillion’s Evergreen Software Model, including five years of support and maintenance. The Cerillion solution will be implemented on a new private cloud platform, providing the ideal balance between flexibility and control, and benefitting from the latest virtualisation and cloud-native technologies.

Manx Telecom is the leading communication solutions provider on the Isle of Man, offering a full range of fixed line, mobile, broadband, data, hosting, and managed services, to consumers, businesses, and the public sector. By upgrading to Cerillion 8, they will take advantage of the full capabilities in the Cerillion suite including the latest version of CRM Plus – with a completely redesigned user experience which increases customer service efficiency through task-based navigation and smart search; Enterprise Product Catalogue – which accelerates time-to-market by streamlining the product launch cycle for both consumer and corporate services; and Convergent Charging System – a 5G-ready solution for monetising the next generation of digital services.

Cerillion’s Evergreen Software Model is also pioneering Software-as-a-Service in the BSS/OSS market, by making major software releases available on a regular six-monthly cycle, but with customers still able to control and manage the upgrade process in a private cloud or on-premises deployment.

“Increasing competition from both traditional telecoms providers and newer digital services providers means that we must continue to evolve our BSS/OSS capabilities to stay ahead in our markets,” commented Sutha Siva, COO of Manx Telecom. “By moving to Cerillion 8 and the Evergreen Software Model, we are making a step-change in our capabilities now and crucially future-proofing our business for the challenges of tomorrow.”

“The increasing pace of change in the industry means that telcos must have the means to continually upgrade their capabilities and adapt to new demands,” added Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “Manx Telecom is a long-standing Cerillion customer and we are delighted to be helping them stay at the forefront of innovation by extending our partnership with this new five-year deal.”

– ends –

Notes to Editors

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom is the leading communication solutions provider on the Isle of Man, offering a wide range of fixed line, broadband, mobile, and data centre services to businesses, consumers and the public sector on the Isle of Man as well as a growing portfolio of innovative hosting and “Smart SIM” solutions to off-Island customers.

Manx Telecom has a record of Island-wide investment and being first to market with new technology.

A high quality 4G mobile service is provided on the Island with 99% population coverage.

The company’s Fast broadband service is available to 93% of homes on the Island. Ultrafast broadband is available to 73% of homes.

Manx Telecom is rolling-out Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband. By the end of 2018 it was available to more than 10% of the Island’s premises and it exceeded 20% of premises by the end of 2019.

The company has three data centres (two of which are Tier 3 designed) plus international connectivity, and its operations are business-critical to the economic strategy of the Isle of Man.

One of the largest employers on the Isle of Man, Manx Telecom employs almost 300 people. The company plays a major role in the wider community through a range of activities, including charitable donations, sponsorships, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company is proud to sponsor the Manx Telecom Parish Walk, Royal Manx Agricultural Show, Love Tech, Beach Buddies, and the Southern 100 Motorcycle Club. In addition to sponsoring other smaller events, Manx Telecom also donates annually to local causes through the company’s “It’s Our Community” and “Giving Back” schemes.

Manx Telecom’s international growth business, Vannin Ventures, identifies and invests in new products, services and business opportunities for a global audience.

For more information visit: www.manxtelecom.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

For further information, please contact:

Dominic Smith

Cerillion plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 927 6000

Email: [email protected]

Source: RealWire