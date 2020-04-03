MCTC Domiciles into Nevada: Announces Name Change to Cannabis Global, Inc. to Better Reflect the Company’s Cannabis Direction

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announced a change in corporate domicile from Delaware to Nevada under the corporate name of Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company plans to institute a corporate action with FINRA for an official name change with that organization and for a change of the stock trading symbol.

“We have made tremendous progress as an organization since our reorganization last May, but now it is time for our corporate identity to match our corporate mission. Thus, we have changed the name of the corporation to Cannabis Global, Inc. and we will be applying with FINRA for a new stock trading symbol to match our marketplace,” commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO.

Cannabis Global, Inc. was reorganized during May of 2019 with a change in corporate direction into the hemp extract and cannabis markets. Since that time the Company has acquired important intellectual properties, invested in research and development, and began to roll products out into the marketplace.

Mr. Tabatabaei, continued, “We are especially excited about our progress relative to introducing to the industry novel and advanced hemp infusion technologies, several on which we have filed for patent protection, this includes our new water soluble, all-natural infusions on which we are basing our Hemp You Can Feel™ brand. The redomicile to Nevada provides us with important corporate flexibility considering our growing stature in the cannabis IP sector. The change in name allows us to better identify the company relative to the cannabis marketplace. We are looking forward to our progress under this new corporate identity.”

The Company has recently filed six patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. Cannabis Global is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its new technologies. As previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers. Additionally, Cannabis Global has recently announced a varin cannabinoid R&D program concentrating on new applications for THC-V.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

