MJHI Announces Arrival of Coconut Coir and Launch of New Product

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) (“MJHI”) is pleased to announce that an aggregate total of 700 yards of coconut coir bricks have arrived in California and are being processed for distribution to our customers. These organic coir bricks, listed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), are an important ingredient that we are using to launch a line of proprietary blended soils created by Elevated Ag Solutions, Inc. into U.S. and international markets.

Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer of MJHI commented: “I am excited that two 40-foot containers with coco coir bricks have landed in California. The good news is that the material has passed Category 3 testing (“Cat 3 Testing”). Currently the coir is being processed with compost and other aggregates to create nearly 3,000 yards of organic blended soil. We are ramping up production this year to make the product available on a commercial level.” The Company reported that similar organic soils currently retail for anywhere from $100 to $170 per yard.

Coconut coir, also known as coco coir, is a by-product of coconut fiber production. The coir comes from the outer husk of the coconut. Coco coir is used in place of peat moss in various soil mixtures. Unlike peat, coir is renewable, less acidic, lasts longer and has a higher water retention.

The Company will provide additional details on specific markets and partnerships in future press releases as it moves into an exciting period of growth.

