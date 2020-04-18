Mota Ventures Announces Significant Revenue Growth During March 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTCPINK:PEMTF) (the “Company“) is excited to announce that for the month of March 2020, its First Class CBD brand achieved sales of Cdn$4,290,000, with related expenses of Cdn$4,240,000. Customer acquisition expenses for March 2020 include one-time costs of approximately Cdn$1,160,000 associated with the introduction of the new line of Immune Support and CBD products. The Immune Support product line experienced further positive growth contributing to First Class acquiring 20,959 new customers during the month of March. The all-natural Immunity Blend is made from 100% pure essential oils, including cinnamon leaf, lemon, clove bud, lime, eucalyptus globulus, rosemary, peppermint, spearmint and oregano. The Company also launched an Immune CBD oil, along with an Elderberry Gummy product. The new Immune CBD product contains CBD, B3, B12, Vitamin C and Zinc. Sales for March 2020 compare to sales of Cdn$1,280,000 during the same period last year, representing an increase of 235%.

The Company also introduced a new brand, Nature’s Exclusive CBD, in the first week of April 2020. The Nature’s Exclusive CBD brand will offer a range of products, which include the new Immune CBD oil, Elderberry gummies, CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CBD skin serum and CBD coffee.

First Class offers a CBD hemp-oil formulation intended to provide users with therapeutic benefits that hemp may offer. The hemp oil used in the products is derived from hemp grown and cultivated in the United States. The extraction process is designed to maintain all the beneficial qualities that hemp may offer. First Class offers a range of products, which include CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CBD skin serum and CBD coffee. First Class plans to continue its significant growth in their U.S. operations over the balance of 2020, as well as an expansion into the European market.

“I am extremely pleased with the performance of our business during March 2020, a month where the world and the economy faced immeasurable challenges. Our ability to efficiently innovate and launch new products, is a perfect example of our primary competitive advantage, and what allows us to be a leader in the ecommerce space. We expect our investment in accelerated customer acquisition from February to March, including a one-time cost of Cdn$1,160,000, will continue to produce significant revenue growth, and are hopeful it will lead to increased profitability in the upcoming months,” stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

The Company cautions that figures for revenue, expenses and margin generated from the sale of First Class CBD products have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. These figures were translated from US dollars into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada monthly average exchange rate of US$1.00:Cdn$1.3953 for March 2020 and US$1.00:Cdn$1.3368 for March 2019.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established ecommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the Company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its First Class CBD and Nature’s Exclusive brands. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

