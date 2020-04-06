National Sign Company Helping Essential Businesses to Create COVID-19 Safety Shields

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Kieffer | Starlite, a national sign company based in Denton, Texas, has announced that they are working with essential businesses for the production of safety shields, sneeze guards and partitions/barrier walls as COVID-19 support products. These partitions, barriers, safety shields, and more may help in protecting employees, such as cashiers in grocery stores and employees in various industries. This company specializes in manufacturing, installation, and service of signage and has facilities that are operational and can be adapted to the fabrication of the safety shields in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Kelly David, marketing manager at Kieffer | Starlite, says, “We have the equipment and the capacity to customize them for the fabrication of the much-needed safety shields or barriers. We have been in partnership with several companies in the production of these safety shields, including temporary signs that are needed during this COVID-19 crisis.”

The company has four office and manufacturing sites that are strategically located in the United States. They have over 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space, which means they have the capacity to serve the need for safety shields and similar products throughout the country. They have been expanding throughout the years and this has allowed them to comply with the requirements of various businesses. Their industry experience, according to Kelly David, is what makes them stand out from other signage companies. Those who would like to know more about them may want to view the company Facebook Page.

The company has a comprehensive range of services for national signage. These include project management, design, consulting, installation, service, and manufacturing. With regard to creative and innovative designs, the design team at Kieffer | Starlite has already been recognized within the industry through their winning of several awards over the years. The graphics design staff has been proven to be capable of developing an identification solution that is most proper for the needs of a specific client. They will then apply the most up to date design technology to display key information that is used in sign placements.

Kieffer | Starlite has been providing its services to clients throughout the United States since 1956. Those who need more information about the fabrication of safety shields and various kinds of barriers can check out their website at KiefferStarlite.com.

