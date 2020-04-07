Node Unveils First Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Platform To Extend AI Access Beyond Developers

AI Platform Node Raises New Funding from Mark Cuban, NewView Capital, Canaan, Bringing Total Capital Raise to $40 Million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Node announces today the first ever self-service AI that enables companies of all sizes to build advanced artificial intelligence into their applications, products, and business processes. Node’s horizontal AI platform-as-a-service allows companies to use AI to make smarter business decisions, without the need for data science capabilities or significant capital investment.

With Node, any company can now gain a competitive advantage with advanced prediction capabilities for market intelligence and resource planning, customer and talent retention, increased customer acquisition, contact center AI automation and more. Node also helps users interpret the predictions it generates, so companies can take the actions needed to help transform their businesses.

Node can be used as a standalone platform, or with third party applications a company is already using, such as Salesforce, Dynamics, Marketo, Zendesk, Workday and more. Node is already working with Fortune 500 companies to improve customer retention and expansion and to bolster loyalty programs by putting product offers in front of the right customers.

“As big as the impact that PCs had, as big as the internet was, AI is just going to dwarf all of that. And if you don’t adopt AI, you’re going to fall behind. Particularly if you run a business,” says Mark Cuban. “Node has built ‘AI for the rest of us’ and is delivering self-service predictions to the market of over 100M companies and fortune 2000 that don’t have the expertise, data or available resources required to implement AI with the existing infrastructure-as-a-service and autoML tools that exist across cloud offerings.”

As the first and only horizontal prediction platform-as-a-service available on the market, Node leverages its patented deep learning technology, called Artificial Intuition™. Thanks to its simple REST API, Node enables anyone to jump straight to the benefits of applying AI to business applications without needing data science expertise or solving big data challenges — reducing the millions and years to do it in house down to as little as two hours and four API calls. Since unveiling Artificial Intuition in July 2019, usage of the Node platform has increased over 4x.

“Node has done for AI what Twilio did for telecom. Just like Twilio enabled rapid software development on telecommunications infrastructure by bringing it up the stack to platform-as-a-service, Node is doing this for AI by enabling any developer to move right to the benefits of all that data and infrastructure that otherwise takes millions of dollars and years to develop. Companies no longer have to first solve their big data problem, or employ data scientists on staff,” said Rich Levandov from Avalon Ventures.

Node is also announcing additional investor backing of $6 million from existing and new investors including Mark Cuban, Artco, NewView Capital, Canaan Partners, Gingerbread Capital, Galaxy Ventures and Ken Goldman (former CFO of Yahoo!) to support the next phase of the company’s growth.

“Node’s AI-as-a-service platform has the potential to be a gamechanger for large enterprises. The Node Platform enables industry-specific solutions and products that allow organizations to easily incorporate AI with existing resources and ensure business processes dynamically adjust to deliver on the outcomes they are meant for,” said Amy Burr, Managing Director Operations and Partnerships JetBlue Technology Ventures.

Node enables users of business applications to see into the future. Powered by Artificial Intuition™ technology, Node is the first horizontal AI Platform-as-a-Service focused on powering predictable business outcomes, which enterprises can use to quickly and seamlessly build advanced AI into both customer-facing and internal applications without investing years and millions of dollars on risky AI experiments. Applications powered by Node can deliver predictions that enable users to make smarter connections and decisions about how to engage with customers, employees, investors, and partners. Node was founded by Google’s youngest employee, Falon Fatemi, and it’s renowned technology team includes the Godfather of Search, Louis Monier who created Alta Vista, and Michael Radovancevich, former CTO of Taleo and OpenX. Node is backed by Mark Cuban, NewView, Avalon Ventures, Dreamers VC, and JetBlue Technology Ventures. Learn more at www.node.ai.

