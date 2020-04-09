Novotech Data Shows Majority of Australian Sites are Open for Clinical Trial Activity

SYDNEY, Apr 9, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia-Pacific’s largest specialist biotech CRO Novotech said the top 10 biotech sites in Australia were open for clinical trial activity with many sites modifying their practices to ensure continuity of operations.

View and Download the COVID-19 Australia Data Bulletin here. https://novotech-cro.com/covid-19-notice

The data is part of a new series prepared for Novotech clients detailing the current status of trials in the Asia-Pacific during the global COVID-19 crisis.

Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said the Bulletin series taps local knowledge of fundamentals in the sector and shows which countries in the region are able to support clinical research for Novotech and its clients during this time.

“While the situation is always evolving, Australia appears to be managing the crisis well. Our sites have changed how they manage trials in line with Australian Government health guidelines and most are still able to deliver the clinical trial services we need for our clients,” said Dr Moller. “Study delays caused by COVID-19 can be rapidly addressed by activating new sites in Australia and Asia.”

Australia has attractive start-up times, world leading investigators and research teams, and valuable rebates of up to 43.5% on clinical trial spend.

