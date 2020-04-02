NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Change to a Virtual Format for its Annual Meeting of Unitholders to be held on April 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its unitholders and other stakeholders, the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of unitholders has been changed to a virtual format and will be held via live webcast. Unitholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. To be admitted to the annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NS2020, unitholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by NuStar Energy L.P. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2020.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

