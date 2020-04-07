Nuvias takes Versa Titan to market across Europe

New Versa cloud-managed solution delivers easy-to-deploy and manage, secure SD-WAN for SMEs

London, UK: 07/04/2020 – Following a European distribution agreement with Versa Networks™, Nuvias is launching the roll-out of the Versa Secure SD-WAN cloud service for small and medium enterprises. The service, Versa Titan, simplifies the deployment and management of enterprise branch networks, giving Nuvias channel partners, managed service providers and system integrators access to a rapidly growing opportunity in the mid-market, to accelerate digital transformation and improve business performance.

Versa Titan gives SMEs the secure SD-WAN suite of advanced services such as network routing, security and analytics, along with intuitive user and support portals and a mobile application to manage branch networks remotely. This means that enterprises can better control their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and bandwidth utility, and improving application performance.

Versa integrates critical software-defined security functions such as next-generation firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) to address the increased threat-exposure in branch networks, while also combining full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, zero-touch provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility.

“Whilst SD-WAN is being adopted by large-enterprises, the Versa Titan service allows Nuvias channel partners to unlock the fast-growing mid-market opportunity with a secure, carrier-agnostic, cloud-managed SD-WAN solution that is easy to design, deploy and manage, at a cost that delivers rapid ROI for SMEs,” said Paul Eccleston, Executive Chairman at the Nuvias Group. “We are aligning our tailored training programmes, sales and marketing activities to support the roll-out of the Versa Titan service across Europe.”

“With its expertise and understanding of the advanced networking and security markets, combined with its specialist reseller and service provider network, Nuvias is an ideal partner to take the Versa Titan service to market across EMEA,” said Rob Mustarde, SVP-Sales, Versa Networks. “Recognised by Gartner as a WAN Edge Magic Quadrant visionary, Versa is the first SD-WAN provider to deliver its technology as a cloud-managed secure branch and WAN solution for the mid-market enterprise through channel partners.”

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to extremely large Enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, Cloud-Delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for small to mid-tier businesses. The company has transacted hundreds of thousands of software licenses globally through its global Service Providers, partners, and Enterprises.

Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

About Nuvias

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

