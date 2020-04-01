OmniTRAX Launches Rail-Ready Sites Program at Winchester & Western Railroad

DENVER & MILLVILLE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OmniTRAX, one of the fastest growing railroads in North America and an affiliate of The Broe Group, announces the launch of its new Rail-Ready Sites program. This program, designed to bring together rail-served sites and customers in need of development properties, kicks off with 10 Rail-Ready Sites along the New Jersey division of the Winchester and Western Railroad (WW).

With direct access to both the CSX and Norfolk Southern Class 1 railroads, the initial 10 sites were carefully selected with the Cumberland County Improvement Authority, Choose NJ and municipal development departments, in addition to landowners and developers of the sites. Together, the 10 sites total close to 600 acres and range in size from seven to more than 140 acres. These 10 properties are ideal locations for rail served manufacturing, food processing, recycling and distribution facilities, and will bring jobs to Cumberland County.

“At OmniTRAX, we focus on growing American Communities. The Rail-Ready Sites program is a way to collaborate with our community partners and bring rail-served properties to market, aiding those communities and embracing rail-related growth. Freight rail is a precious commodity. Together with our community partners, we are committed to bringing Rail-Ready Sites like these to market in order to connect more businesses to the freight rail network, which is proven to create jobs and economic growth,” said Ean Johnson, Vice President of Economic Development at OmniTRAX.

“Cumberland County is unique in offering shippers strategic proximity and connectivity to markets with more than 100 million customers in the New Jersey-Boston-New York City-Philadelphia-Washington DC corridor. We have a business-friendly approach and are ready to talk,” said Gerard Velazquez III, President and CEO, Cumberland County Improvement Authority.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX’s core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Cumberland County Improvement Authority

The Cumberland County Improvement Authority (CCIA) is a vital part of the community and is uniquely qualified to serve municipalities and the business community. The CCIA has the power to acquire, build and finance most public facilities including municipal buildings, educational facilities, emergency rescue training facilities and parks. The CCIA is working in tandem with the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders to provide superior economic development, educational and recreational opportunities to the region. In partnership with the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the CCIA remains dedicated to providing new and growing economic development tools and opportunities to the residents and businesses of Cumberland County. More information can be found at https://www.ccia-net.com/.

