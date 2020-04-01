Perfect Corp. Partners with Jillian Dempsey for the Launch of YouCam for Web AR Try-On Solution

FYFE Beauty, launched by celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur, Jillian Dempsey, becomes the first US indie beauty brand to integrate Perfect Corp.’s new, YouCam for Web service, targeted toward bringing advanced beauty tech solutions to small and medium businesses.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup announced today the launch of their newest beauty tech solution, YouCam for Web, helping indie beauty businesses leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) innovation to drive their businesses. The new YouCam for Web service offers an affordable self-service web plug-in designed to help seamlessly integrate YouCam’s award-winning virtual beauty try-on technology across e-commerce channels. This news syncs with the launch of celebrity makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey’s personalized beauty consultation experience, FYFE Beauty, and marks the first indie beauty brand to leverage the YouCam for Web service to provide virtual makeup try-on.





As the demand for digital strategies and advanced beauty technology grows, more beauty brands are integrating smart beauty tech solutions into the consumer experience to help drive business. YouCam for Web is the subscription, self-service solution that gives small and medium businesses access to the leading AI and AR beauty technology for their website, at an affordable price point, to drive conversions and compete in the competitive beauty landscape.

The unique self-service subscription service features turnkey virtual try-on web capabilities for 100 makeup skus across lipstick, blush, eyeliner, and eyeshadow product categories and the creation of a collection of compete beauty looks that can be utilized for virtual try on. The service provides website template designs for the iFrame module that can be easily integrated for quick set-up, and before and after split screen comparisons that create a hyper-engaged interactive try-on web experience. Virtual try-on data boasts a staggering 2.5 times increase in conversion rate, 8% decrease in returns, and 2x increased ROI further proving the impact of virtual try-on capabilities throughout the shopper journey.

“The modern-day consumer craves personalized experiences. With YouCam for Web, we are offering an affordable alternative to emerging brands who want to tap into the power of advanced beauty tech and provide makeup virtual try-ons to meet the demand for a consumer-centric shopping journey,” said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Our partnership with Jillian Dempsey combines unique YouCam for Web capabilities with Jillian’s meticulously curated user experience within FYFE Beauty App, delivering the interactive, personalized, and experiential shopping journey the modern-day consumer craves.”

FYFE Beauty is the first makeup app created by legendary makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. As the first indie beauty brand to leverage the turn key YouCam for Web solution, FYFE Beauty is further enhanced by the integration of YouCam virtual beauty try-ons. Dempsey shares personalized beauty recommendations to users via mobile app, and users can then virtually try-on the style suggestions via true-to-life virtual try-ons powered by YouCam for Web technology. This unique experience combines personalized expert recommendations with interactive, hyper-realistic virtual beauty try-ons to create a one of a kind consumer-centric beauty journey that connects brands and consumers in an entirely new way.

“It’s been a dream of mine to bring the ability to test, play and virtually try on makeup to the world. To offer the convenience of being one click away from your new look! I am honored to be the first indie beauty brand to partner with YouCam technology and bring my favorite makeup looks to anyone with a phone. This is a new arena for me and I’m having the best time taking my professional experience and sharing it with the digital world,“ said celebrity makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey.

In the wake of recent challenges posed by COVID-19, Perfect Corp. is offering the YouCam for Web service complimentary to help beauty brands quickly adapt to a digital-first strategy. Discover how this interactive digital solution can help your brand stay connected and help drive your online business. Sign up for complimentary YouCam for Web here. Valid through July 31st, 2020 (subject to extension).

