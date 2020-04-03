Power Outages Are Not A Problem Anymore With The LG Home Battery

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Catastrophic incidents occur almost every Summer in the West Coast of the United States including natural disasters such as wildfires, gusty winds, earthquakes, etc. Millions of Californians suffer from blackouts during those incidents and with the proactive de-energization so called ‘Public Safety Power Shutoffs’ which is becoming the new normal. LG Chem, South Korea’s leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, is offering a guide to be prepared to these situations.

The home battery is not only for backup energy when the power is out, but it will help homeowners to stay off the grid and give the capabilities of controlling one’s home energy use.

Eventually, it will help them save electricity bills and in a long term, save the planet by preventing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering the chance of electric sparks from overhead lines. The benefits of the home batteries are much more to discover.

Two of LG RESU10H users, Bob and Dennis told their stories of installing the LG RESU10H and how the battery system changed their life. Both living in California, they suffered from risks of losing power due to natural disasters or planned power outages during the Summer, which guided them to installing the home battery. They say that the LG RESU10H not only helped them reduce electricity bills and stay off the grid but helped them have a peace of mind.

“Natural disasters are already awful but the power outages it brought made the people’s lives more miserable and we wanted to let people know that there is actually a way to be prepared during those situations,” said Jeongjin Hong, Vice President of LG Chem. “The LG Home Battery is a reliable power source and we believe it would be the perfect tool to help homeowners go through unexpected blackout circumstances.”

The videos that will help people better understand the LG Home Battery will be uploaded on LG Chem’s official YouTube channel as well as the interview video that shows the genuine stories of the lives with the LG Home Battery.

About LG Chem

LG Chem is one of the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 25 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem’s commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information about LG Chem’s ESS Battery, please visit www.lgessbattery.com.

About RESU

RESU (Residential Energy Storage Unit) is the home battery brand of LG Chem designed to deal with various situations customers concern about. LG Chem’s RESU series, acclaimed for its cutting-edge innovation and technology, offers compact size, easy and fast installation, and wide compatibility with major inverters. A total of six different models, including 3.3kWh, 6.5kWh, 9.8kWh, 13,1kWh as 48V models and 7.0kWh, 9.8kWh as 400V models, are available to meet customers varying needs with respect to voltage and capacity.

