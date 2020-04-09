Powered by BTT and TRON, Mining Game BTTYCOON is to Break the Deadlock of DApps in 2020 for the First Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / “People don’t know what they want until you show it to them.” Said Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc., who knows his customers inside and out.

An equally eye-catching project in the blockchain industry is BitTorrent. Following its acquisition by TRON in July 2018, BitTorrent has been injected with a fresh dose of dynamism driven by blockchain technology, upgrading its existing products to decentralized versions and giving birth to the BTT token, which vitalizes the whole range of BitTorrent products.

BTT has been integrated into various DApps, among which BTTYCOON, the first-ever mining game built on TRON and BitTorrent, is the latest addition. BTTYCOON is a reality-based job simulation game that combines blockchain underlying technology with mobile gaming.

Mining Game BTTYCOON

Experience the Leap from Newbie to Richest Tycoon

It’s super easy to play BTTYCOON!

The game allows users to simulate their entire career path, starting from a newbie all the way to the richest tycoon. Users will be able to receive rewards for different operations ranging from working for established companies, starting a business, holding shares in a company to referring a potential candidate. Rewards are distributed in the form of BTT.

In the face of the global pandemic, many companies are forced to shut down or remain standby. BTTYCOON is making great efforts to make your staycation as meaningful as possible. In addition, the gameplay is rather relaxing, offering users a brand-new blockchain-based gaming experience!

BTTYCOON Took A Smart Step

Using BTT as Its Currency to Win An Edge

BTTYCOON announced on Twitter that BTT will be the sole currency for its game. Needless to say, it is truly a smart move of BTTCOON to choose BTT as a strong aide to the game.

In the one year following the launch of BTT, there are now 133 exchanges and wallets supporting BTT airdrops, including Binance, Huobi, OKEx and many other world-class exchanges. Moreover, this quarter will see products like BTFS (decentralized storage system) and BitTorrent Speed (content sharing platform) keep on integrating BTT token, signaling an explosive growth in BTT’s value right on the way.

By leveraging the underlying technology of TRON, one of the world’s top three public chains, and BTT, the best-performing token in the recent year in terms of product integration, BTTYCOON is standing on the shoulders of giants. TRON and BitTorrent ecosystems will jointly guarantee its dynamism.

BTTYCOON

Is Expected to Gain More Exposure for BitTorrent

As the fever of money-pooling DApps died down, users have long been loitering among the top three public chains with no trace of any truly innovative DApp to delve into.

Those prepared make the most of the time. Since its joining in TRON one and a half years ago, BitTorrent has been rejuvenating itself with many up-to-date decentralized products such as BTFS, BitTorrent Speed and DLive. BTT is becoming the blood of the whole BitTorrent ecosystem. These products, at their core, are all DApps centering around BTT.

The birth of BTTYCOON marks the first time for users to recognize an iconic DApp for BTT. Users will see BTTYCOON as a gateway to the entire product line in BitTorrent, which will help the BitTorrent system gain more exposure to the public.

How much traction will BTTCOON gain with BTT as its sole currency? What surprises will BTTYCOON bring using TRON technology? BTTYCOON is worth every second of waiting just with its choice of token and public chain!

