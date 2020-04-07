Precision Value & Health Shifts The Trajectory With Convergence Of Brands Under One Umbrella

NEW YORK, April 7 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Precision Value & Health, part of Precision Medicine Group, today announced a comprehensive rebranding that includes new names, new logos and updated positioning to accurately reflect its expanded offerings in 2020. To communicate this new positioning and re-aligned capabilities, the company has also rolled out new websites for Precision Value & Health as well as its sub-brands.

While the Precision Value & Health team has been preparing to rebrand since 2019, they never anticipated its unveiling in the midst of a global pandemic. In this current climate, the rebranding now has new meaning and importance around bringing internal teams together, like never before, for the betterment of their workforce, clients, and global health community. Reflecting this spirit, Precision has refocused some of its efforts to assemble and offer helpful resources and information to both employees and clients, directly reinforcing the company’s key guiding principles of client service, purpose, and accountability. Precision recently developed and launched a password-free microsite that provides family-friendly resources and activities for clients, employees and the general public to assist in adjusting to the new work-from-home realities.

Explaining the importance of the rebranding and the restructuring of its offerings, Co-founder and CEO, Mark Clein explains “The new Precision logos reinforce that each distinct business is an integral, connected and collaborative part of the larger Precision Value & Health team. When you dedicate your efforts to innovative therapies that transform patients’ lives, every milestone is critical. We want to articulate how our businesses align, and showcase our unique and specialized expertise at every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum.”

PRECISIONadvisors (formerly Insight Strategy Advisors and Global Pricing and Market Access) will continue their work utilizing unique analytics-based solutions to inform patient journeys, payer projections, as well as global pricing, contracting and market access strategies.

PRECISIONeffect will continue their work developing brand strategies, messaging, and engagement tactics to turn disruptive medical innovations into trusted treatments that change the standard of care.

PRECISIONheor (formerly Precision Health Economics) will continue their work generating strategic, innovative, credible, and relevant evidence to support the development and commercialization of novel healthcare innovations.

PRECISIONscientia (formerly ETHOS Health Communications), will continue delivering medical and scientific communications that effectively interpret and translate the science of medicine throughout the commercial life cycle.

PRECISIONvalue (formerly Precision for Value), will continue their work advancing market-access marketing through experiential strategy, effective value demonstration, and market-access-focused resource development.

PRECISIONxtract will focus exclusively on leveraging data science expertise to provide leading edge data management, predictive analytics, and customer engagement solutions.

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights) Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit: www.precisionvaluehealth.com

