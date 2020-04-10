priMED Medical Products Announces Rebranding

Now Known as PRI·MED, Additional Changes Include New Vision, Mission, Corporate Logo and Redesigned, Colour-Coded Packaging for Fast Clinical “Grab & Go”

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Founded in 1995, Edmonton-based priMED Medical Products is a worldwide leader in manufacturing single-use medical personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks, gowns and examination gloves. Their PPE products are found in nearly every hospital in Canada as well as thousands of facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Today, the company has announced a significant rebranding effort, which includes a new vision, mission, updated and colour-coded packaging, a new corporate logo and a new spelling of their name – “PRI·MED.”

Conceived with a mission to help as many people around the globe as possible, PRI·MED was built on the understanding, that when people put their trust in their doctors, the PPE worn must be equally worthy of that trust. While the technology is complex, the ultimate goal is simple – to protect people from harmful substances and infectious disease.

PRI·MED’s high-quality medical products are used in hospitals around the globe to protect clinical staff and patients from the spread of infection.

The new PRI·MED logo includes a modern, stylized butterfly intended to represent a sense of movement into the future, through evolution and transformation. It is reflective of PRI·MED’s rapid growth over the past 25 years and the commitment to their long-term corporate goal of expanding into protecting six million people every day with their high-quality medical products.

PRI·MED’s new logo represents evolution, positivity and resilience.

Butterflies are known to appear calm in even the most chaotic environments and for PRI·MED staff the new logo is quickly becoming a symbol of positivity and resilience in challenging times as they navigate the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. “In 2019, we spent time refocusing our business and defining our mission,” said David Welsh, President and CEO of PRI·MED Medical Products. “With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are being called to fulfill on this mission now more than ever before. It’s a responsibility we take very seriously, and we see this rebrand as part of our commitment to our customers and our industry.”

Another significant part of these changes is PRI·MED’s redesign of their product packaging into a fully unified and cohesive brand line. The company worked with clinicians to understand their needs and preferences. As a result of this collaboration, all product packaging is now boldly designed with colour-coding for quick identification, along with sizing, fluid resistance and other key information highly prominent so medical workers can “grab and go” to save valuable time in crisis situations. “The intent behind these updates is to make it easy for the people who use our products every day,” said Craig Blackburn, Senior Manager, Brand & Engagement. “It’s vital healthcare workers find what they need as quickly as possible so they can focus on what’s most important-people.”

New packaging designs are a key component of the new PRI·MED branding strategy, featuring colour coding and large illustrations to help clinical staff identify products quickly.

Media Contact:

Craig Blackburn, Senior Manager, Brand and Engagement

Email: [email protected]

PRI·MED Medical Products

#200, 2003-91 Street SW

Edmonton, Alberta T6X 0W8

Phone: 780 497 7600

Web: https://PRIMED.ca

About PRI·MED Medical Products:

PRI·MED Medical Products Inc. is a dynamic, global medical product manufacturer specializing in high-quality personal protective equipment. On a mission to protect six million people per day from harmful substances and infectious disease, PRI·MED is a leading Canadian provider to hospitals, clinics, labs and long-term care facilities, and offers branded, co-branded and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

–

Tags: Rebrand, brand refresh, healthcare branding, brand strategy, medical products

SOURCE: PRI·MED Medical Products Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584593/priMED-Medical-Products-Announces-Rebranding