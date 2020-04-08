Response of Data Center, Carrier-1, to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ensuring 100% uptime of critical infrastructure to service remote workers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carrier-1 Data Centers responds as Texas and the nation implement a stay-at-home directive and bandwidth capacity becomes critical to support remote workers. Most people working remotely must connect into their servers. The increase in remote connectivity requires a robust network with plenty of bandwidth capacity to support it. As always, Carrier-1 ensures 100% uptime for their tenants’ data infrastructure during this critical time period.

Carrier-1 qualifies as an essential business and continues to operate with staff onsite. In addition, they are designated as “Essential Critical Infrastructure” that includes internet and telecommunications systems including essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications and web-based services. Housing the data and providing internet access for Carrier-1’s tenants is “essential critical” with so many personnel accessing their servers remotely.

Carrier-1 will remain staffed and operational to support all their clients’ mission-critical colocation, network, and business continuity needs. To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus to Carrier-1 personnel and to clients, they follow social distancing requirements and restrict unnecessary physical interactions. Common areas are shut down to avoid congregating. The schedules for support techs are adjusted to have fewer personnel in the NOC at any given time for better distancing. Management is available to fill-in for support staff at any point if needed. The leadership team is closely monitoring new developments and recommendations by the CDC and meets frequently to assess risks, operations and response. In addition, they are working with their vendors on inventory to ensure parts and supplies are delivered and available in a timely manner.

“Our clients must focus on the health of their employees and business, not the uptime of their data. We’ve got that covered as an extension of their business; providing 24/7/365 on-site technical support,” states Julia Morgan, president of Carrier-1. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve daily, we maintain our commitment to monitor and respond to all critical infrastructure and network performance, ensuring our clients’ servers are always accessible online,” concluded Mrs. Morgan.

Carrier-1 offers colocation solutions for all types of clients looking to house their data infrastructure in a fault-tolerant facility or to back up their data at a secondary site for disaster recovery planning.

Carrier-1 owns and operates a 106,866 square foot data center building in Dallas, Texas. Customers may lease colocation space within the building to utilize the redundant infrastructure and environment controls to maintain 100% uptime while receiving access to over 95 network carriers. Multiple racks, Virtual-PODs, cages, private suites and powered shell space are available now with plenty of space for expansion. Clients may also leverage Carrier-1’s office space, business continuity center for personnel and private data center suites within their colocation building. For more information, visit www.carrier-1.com.

