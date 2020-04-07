Rogue Corporate Update: COVID-19 Virus Suspension Continues

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

Rogue Stone has continued its temporary suspension of quarry operations at its Bobcaygeon and Orillia quarries, in line with the continuing guidance from the government of Ontario

The Company intends to reopen in time to supply to the Ontario and US markets, once guidance changes.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) (“Rogue” or the “Company”) sent the below note to shareholders, from Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources-

“Hello everyone-

I wanted to update you all on what is happening with your company through this very challenging time.

At Rogue, we remain focused on the health and safety of our teams and continue to practice physical distancing throughout the company. Management continues to work remotely and we have been in very regular and consistent contact with our operators (who remain safe at home with their families), our customers, investors and creditors.

The COVID-19 virus has been especially impactful on our community near the Bobcaygeon quarry, with a local long-term care residence becoming a tragic hotspot. It is a small community and it has been a massive impact, reaching across and into our local team. Our group remains focused on returning though and we are prepared to restart operations as soon as we have clarity around the government guidance changing in Ontario and our US markets.

Rogue Stone, at both the Bobcaygeon and Orillia quarries, can reopen with normal business operations while following the current public health recommendations around physical distancing.

In addition to navigating our restart timing with customers, Rogue continues to be in very regular contact with our suppliers and our group of lenders, all of whom are trying to understand their own businesses’ paths forward.

I continue to extend my best wishes during this monumentally challenging time and encourage you to contact me with any questions about your Company.

Sean Samson.”

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “target”, “estimates”, “projects”, “continue”, “potential” and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved.

In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the increasing demand for Armour; the continued evolution of the product mix; the future purchase volumes and pricing of the Preferred Partners; finalization of purchase orders; operations and sales from the Bobcaygeon and Orillia Quarries and perhaps most importantly- the unpredictable outcome from the COVID-19 pandemic including the reopening of the quarries.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; commodity prices; exploration and development costs; mining operations, drilling plans and access to available goods and services and development parameters; regulatory restrictions; the ability of the Company to obtain applicable permits; activities of governmental authorities (including changes in taxation and regulation); currency fluctuations; the global economic climate; and competition.

The Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Company’s most recent annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

If the closing of the Orillia Quarry acquisition does not occur for any reason including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, or if revenues and/or profitability from the Bobcaygeon or Orillia Quarries are not sufficient, then there is a specific risk that the market price of the Company’s securities will be negatively impacted.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rogue Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584296/Rogue-Corporate-Update-COVID-19-Virus-Suspension-Continues