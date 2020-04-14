Scepter Holdings, Inc., introduces Gevitta Glow and Multi vitamin sprays on Amazon

Gevitta Glow and Multi vitamin sprays now available on Amazon.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTCPINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, introduces Gevitta branded vitamin sprays, Glow and Multi, for sale on Amazon.com.

Gevitta Glow vitamin spray is a liquid Vitamin D spray supplement. Customers looking for a simple to dispense Vitamin D supplement will appreciate the taste and convenience of Gevitta Glow.

Gevitta Multi vitamin spray is a multivitamin supplement spray containing a blend of Vitamins C, D, E, Thiamine, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12, Biotin, and Pantothenic Acid. Gevitta Multi contains many of the essential vitamins found in competitive multivitamin tablets, but in a more convenient spray form.

Scepter markets Gevitta branded vitamin sprays through Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/gevitta as well as Gevitta.com.

“We are happy to introduce Gevitta Multi and Glow for purchase through our store and Amazon.com. Our Gevitta vitamin sprays are a great solution for customers searching for a convenient vitamin supplement.”, stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company’s portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

