SideDrawer Launches the First Truly Mobile and Secure Life Planning and Organization Platform to Help You Deal with Life’s Most Important Documents

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2020) – SideDrawer is pleased to announce the release of its new life planning and organization platform that allows people to quickly capture, store and organize their critical life documents on their mobile device. Using bank-grade security, the software is designed to organize estate documents, life insurance policies, personal finances, home records, medical records, or any other personal items considered important. With SideDrawer, users can now easily consolidate home filing cabinets, shoeboxes, and all dispersed information, by simply uploading files, or conveniently taking a photo of the document. Information is instantly accessible to users and, if they wish, the people and professionals they trust most, such as family members or financial advisors.

For professionals, such as Financial Advisors, Estate Lawyers, Accountants, and Insurance Agents, SideDrawer can be used as a value-added digital tool for clients. SideDrawer facilitates greater collaboration through its unique sharing permissions set by each client. The multi-authenticated system ensures client documentation is secure and accessed only as needed – eliminating the need to send unsecured emails with sensitive information.

“Over 90% of individuals do not have critical documents organized in an easy-to-access manner for their family, their professional service providers or even themselves,” said Gaston Siri, Co-Founder and CEO of SideDrawer. “SideDrawer is now here to help. By securely integrating these documents with every aspect and touchpoint of your personal and work life, you, your family and trusted advisors now know what you’ve got and where it is.”

SideDrawer is available in Starter, Standard and Premium versions on iOS and Android through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as a web version at www.sidedrawer.com. Through its full-featured API, SideDrawer can support any type of B2B integration to enhance the customer experience – potentially helping millions keep their most important life files organized.

For professionals, fintechs and enterprises looking for solutions to improve their service offering and client relationships, please visit www.sidedrawer.com/professionals or reach out to [email protected] for a demo or to discuss integration opportunities.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has caused undue stress on every aspect of our society,” adds Gaston. “While our company is taking all necessary precautions by working remotely, we’re glad to be able to launch our platform in a time of need when everyone is rethinking how events such as the current pandemic can dramatically affect their lives.”

About SideDrawer

SideDrawer is a secure and real-time Life Planning and Organization platform that allows you to easily organize and share your personal and family information and important contacts – from any device – including banking, investments, identity, real estate and all other critical information. SideDrawer offers guided organization, and the flexibility to provide as much or as little information as you like. With a user-friendly interface, and permission-based settings, you can invite collaborators to help you with your documents allowing easy access to your trusted advisors and loved ones. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com

