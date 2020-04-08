Spikes Asia 2020 Cancelled

SINGAPORE, Apr 8, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Spikes Asia today announces that the Festival will no longer take place in October 2020 as planned. The Festival of Creativity, Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards will be held in 2021 in Singapore and new dates will be announced shortly.

The impact of the COVID-19 virus continues to affect the Asia Pacific region and the world. Health, economic, and societal concerns are determining the priorities of societies and businesses globally. Our community, across the creative marketing and media industries, is facing unparalleled challenges. The need to protect companies and people, and to support consumers, is taking precedence during this challenging time.

The difficult decision to cancel Spikes Asia was made after in-depth consultations with partners and customers and in response to the unprecedented global situation. We, therefore, felt it important to remove uncertainty and provide clear communications to our community around the delivery of Spikes Asia Festival and the Awards, as quickly as possible.

Joe Pullos, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, commented: “Spikes Asia celebrates the extraordinary creativity of the Asia Pacific creative community. We want to ensure that we respond to the needs of our customers and partners across the region and support the marketing and creative industries through this global crisis. We are announcing the change today so that we can bolster our community with clear communication and begin preparing for 2021. Spikes Asia, working alongside our customers and partners, will return next year stronger than ever. We look forward to celebrating and honouring the very best creative work with our community, as we all look ahead to a more positive future.”

