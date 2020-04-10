Stem Holdings Completes Warrant and Debenture Repricing

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:STMH, CSE:STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem“), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations, is pleased to announce that the Company has received the approval of the holders (the “Warrantholders“) of the Warrants (as defined herein) and the holders (the “Debentureholders“) of the Convertible Debentures (as defined herein) to reprice the convertible securities issued in connection with the Company’s special warrant financing, which closed on December 27, 2018 and March 14, 2019. The share purchase warrants of the Company issued in connection with the financing (the “Warrants“) will be repriced to C$1.50 per Common Share (as defined herein) and the convertible debentures of the Company issued in connection with the financing (the “Convertible Debentures“) will be repriced to C$1.15 per Common Share (the “New Conversion Price“).

Additionally, the Debentureholders have approved the following amendments to the terms of the Convertible Debentures: (i) an extension to the maturity date of the Convertible Debentures to three years from the date of issuance; and (ii) an amendment to permit the Company to force the conversion of the principal amount of the then-outstanding Convertible Debentures and any accrued and unpaid interest thereof at the New Conversion Price on not less than 30 days prior written notice if the closing trading price of the shares of common stock of Stem (the “Common Shares“) exceeds C$1.90 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days on the CSE (collectively, the “Debenture Amendments“). The Warrantholders have also approved the inclusion of an early acceleration feature in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, permitting the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants should the closing trading price of the Common Shares exceed C$1.87 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days on the CSE (the “Warrant Amendment“).

The repricing of the Warrants, the repricing of the Convertible Debentures, the Debenture Amendments, and the Warrant Amendment have been implemented pursuant to the terms of supplemental indentures entered into between the Company and Olympia Trust Company dated as of the date hereof (the “Supplemental Indentures“). Copies of the Supplemental Indentures will be available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:STMH CSE:STEM) is a leading cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S. with proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D, as well as retail and distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem’s award-winning owned- and partner-brands including TJ’s Gardens™ and Yerba Buena™ are the foundation of the Company’s expansion within current as well as new segments and markets, with exceptional and disruptive brands, and products that benefit well-being. Stem’s expertise and scale will drive growth domestically and internationally with a continuing commitment to social responsibility and shareholder equity as a leader in the cannabis industry.

