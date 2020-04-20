Shiliang Chen, President of the Shanghai Institute of Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / In 2013, President Xi Jinping of China initiated the construction of the Community of Shared Future for Mankind. The achievements of China’s peaceful development bring wealth to the world and are “common sense” in the world today.

“No man is an island”,”Any man’s death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind.” John Donne, a 17th century English poet, has already expressed such exclamations.

From a historical point of view, from the 14th century renaissance to the present, nearly 700 years have passed through wars, peaceful development, economic globalization, and especially the internet, making “the international community increasingly a community of shared future.”

No matter in the early days of China or in the present world, the government and the people all fought back with the courage, wisdom and tenacity. No matter by what means, every race in every region has made great sacrifices. It shows that human beings belong to the unshakable community of shared future.

The “Community of Shared Future for Mankind” advocated by President Xi Jinping of China is the necessity of the natural development process of human beings, and is also the common sense of the moment. In the process of understanding common sense, people are faced with various prejudices and doubts in fear.

Is the birth of the United States also rooted in stale prejudices and fears? Before April 19, 1775, the North American colonies were the territory of the Great Britain and the dependency of the British pound. The world was generally under the autocratic monarchy. Many people believed that the prosperity of the North American colonies was due to the dependency of the British and the result of the dependency of the British pound. How many people believed that an independent United States would be born. Thomas Paine’s Common Sense is an important document of the founding spirit of the United States. It reveals the common sense of human development and inspires the ancestors to establish the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative to build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind and China’s peaceful development plan have been misinterpreted by some prejudices and fears and stale thinking. For example, “the threat of RMB” and “the threat of China” can be solved with simple common sense.

First, different systems are not threats. “If we continue to be misled by those strong preferences when we need to discuss the form and disadvantages of the government system, we will always make a fair judgment on it. “-Quoted from Thomas Paine’s Common Sense . Due to the differences in history, culture and religious beliefs of each nationality and region and each country, different development paths will be chosen. Any country has formed its own path in the process of multi-cultural integration. Is there a right or wrong standard?

Before 1775, which of “natural human rights” and “divine right of kings” was correct? Today’s United States is the answer to this question. China’s history is a history of invasion and resistance. China knows the value of peace and the fate of all aggressors in the world. It is also common sense.

“Since the purpose and fundamental meaning of building a government is safety, any form that can guarantee our safety, even if it is only superficial, will be accepted by all people as long as it can obtain the greatest benefits at the lowest cost.”-Quoted from Thomas Paine’s Common Sense .

In the face of this rare epidemic in human history, China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, has taken decisive and rapid measures to gradually restore normal social life to China with a population of 1.4 billion. The system is only the choice of the people, there is no difference between good and bad. Isn’t the effective measures currently adopted by most countries in the world the same as China? Narrowness and prejudice have blocked reference to China’s experience. On the surface, freedom is not free. This is also common sense.

When President Xi Jinping led China’s initial success in fighting against the epidemic, and when he helped countries around the world ravaged by the virus with China’s experience and materials, everyone should realize that: The enemy of mankind is virus, not prejudice against different systems. China uses “love” and “harmony” and President Xi Jinping’s “Building a Community of Shared Future for Mankind” initiative, and uses the experience gained from the sacrifice of the Chinese people to reduce the sacrifice of the people of the world. It is the best protection for the right to life. Among the right to life, liberty and property, without the right to life, there is no right to liberty and property. -Quoted from Thomas Paine’s Common Sense. China’s institutional system “can obtain the greatest benefits at the lowest cost.” The world will evaluate the “threat” of such a system. Please regard Thomas Paine’s Common Sense as the evaluation of the spirit of the nation.

Second, RMB is not a threat. The Sino-US trade dispute is a social contradiction of normal commodities. “Britain will only remember the interests of this land after it has satisfied its own interests. Therefore, once the development of the United States is not conducive to, or even cannot better serve, the interests of Britain, Britain will at any time, for its own benefit needs, inhibit the development of the United States in all aspects. “-Quoted from Thomas Paine’s Common Sense. Americans who have had such painful experiences will not allow themselves to repeat the failures of Britain. Sino-US trade dispute is a negotiation process of dividing commercial interests and concluding win-win cooperation.

Modern America is not Britain in 1775, and China is not the United States in 1775. It is now an era of cooperation, sharing and common development for all mankind. This is also the common sense that Americans are familiar with.

With the development of the country and the expansion of world trade, currencies such as sterling, mark, franc, us dollar, Japanese yen and now euro have not gone without wars and carnage from the equivalent of exchange to the symbol of wealth. In a rapidly developing China, the RMB will not go through such a process.

President Xi Jinping of China has said many times that China has suffered from invasion. China cherishes peaceful development and has a good living environment. China is more willing to share with the world the wealth brought about by China’s peaceful development.

China has a market of 1.4 billion people and a complete manufacturing system. China is a manufacturing factory in the world and has a perfect financial stock market. Compared with the United States, China’s GDP per capita is nearly six times the difference. An open China has brought 30 times the growth contribution of China’s current economic level to the world. China welcomes the world to share wealth. There are similarities in the development process between China and the United States.

In President Xi Jinping’s initiative to build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind, China welcomes the world to share the fruits of wealth growth. RMB brings the world the choice of wealth. The Chinese people have the right to choose RMB as wealth, just as Americans have the right to choose US dollars as wealth. We have the right to choose RMB as wealth for Americans with a liberal tradition. The world also has the right to choose RMB wealth. RMB is not a threat.

Abandoning prejudice and facing the reality, people will see that China, which took the lead in stepping out of COVID-19, is welcoming the world to invest in this huge manufacturing market, a stable RMB and a huge potential Chinese stock market, waiting for everyone to share the wealth brought about by China’s growth.

President Xi Jinping of China’s initiative to build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind and the world’s sharing of China’s wealth for peaceful development are both “common sense” of human society.

