Thunder Energies Corp. (TNRG) NACAELI.COM Shareholders Address Regarding the COVID-19 and Business Interruptions

Filing Recapitulations New Management, New Business Model & Further Developments

LANTANA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Thunder Energies Corp. (OTC PINK:TNRG) www.thunder-energies.com & www.nacaeli.com (transfer of new business model / industry and web site in progress). The current management took over the control of the company in January 2020. Several filings were completed visa vie control block purchases, reduction of corporate debt, new classes of preferred shares, new stakeholders and other corporate restructuring unveilings, to name a few. Full and complete filings with all details are available at this shortened redirect link. https://cutt.ly/tnrg-8k.

The new management revealed operational affiliate plans, including a name change to Nacaeli with the new web site www.nacaeli.com. Thunder Energies entered into a certain operational which would allow Thunder Energies to deliver white label solutions as Thunder Energies own brand name, moving forward as Nacaeli brand. This arrangement and one benefit of many, is that this dispenses the need for Thunder Energies to carry costly inventory. This highly developed, evolved and tested business model by all accounts should bring continuous revenue for TNRG / Nacaeli. Moreover, it will provide Thunder Energies with access to more luxurious assets such as private jets and yachts in the future. Thunder Energies has secured an available credit line at prime rate plus 5% for up to $2,000,000.00. Thunder Energies plans to use such funds in the same leisure / entertainment / sports entertainment or related business for potential development and other acquisitions.

On the flip side, the present global circumstance (Covid 19) without questions has an impact on our industry. We believe that this is a short-term overhang which will by all accounts return to normality in the foreseeable future. Thunder Energies new management is of the opinion that as the weaker competitors in our industry are unable to continue this disruption will create a growth and expansion opportunity for Thunder Energy.

In other company news and events, Thunder Energies was recently denoted as a delinquent SEC reporting filer on OTC Markets. This stems from the Company’s noncompliance with the filing of the 2019-year end report. We are working closely with the ex-management to obtain their activities as it relates to their previous operations. As the ex-principals and some of old Thunder Energies operations were based in Italy, the Covid 19 pandemic has set them back and caused allot of unnecessary delays in so far as their ability to move around, and obtain the missing information required for the 2019 year end reports. The current management is of the opinion that Thunder Energies should within a reasonable time frame be able to remedy this deficiency. Thunder Energies management is using this opportunity to express its sincere regrets for this inconvenience.

Thunder Energies will release further updates in a timely fashion.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Thunder Energies Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be,” “expects,” “may affect,” “believed,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Thunder Energies Corp. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Thunder Energies Corp. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Thunder Energies Corp.’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Thunder Energies Corp.’s control. In addition to those discussed in Thunder Energies Corp.’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Thunder Energies Corp.’s management, including, but not limited to, Thunder Energies Corp.’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Thunder Energies Corp.’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Thunder Energies Corp.’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Thunder Energies Corp.’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Thunder Energies Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

