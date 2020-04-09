Atlantic Wind and Solar Adds ‘Trash to Electricity’ Technology to its Expanding Environmentally Beneficial Portfolio

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries, Inc., (KBI) is finalizing the addition of further environmental technology to be offered by the AWSL/KBI organization.

Since 2001 KBI has been successful in converting environmentally harmful used tires, to produce environmentally beneficial products, namely KBI’s Flexi®-Pave and Flexi®-Drain. Both products deliver clean water into the aquifer through the shredding of used tires and proprietary technology. The addition of Trash to Electricity (TTE) is a natural enhancement to the corporate portfolio.

The TTE technology will produce electricity not through burning, commonly referred to as Waste to Energy (WTE); but through a completely enclosed technology. WTE is known to cause Air Pollution, Water Pollution, Soil Pollution as the Waste is burnt at high temperatures in order to generate electricity. However, KBI’s – TTE technology does not burn the trash and does not pollute the environment in any way. The TTE technology will accept all trash, including raw sewerage, plastic bags and straws, the only unacceptable waste being metals, glass, rocks/stones, bricks that will be extracted prior to processing. TTE will produce clean electricity at a fraction of the cost currently incurred by power companies internationally – at the same time – assisting in cleaning up the environment!

AWSL/KBI will be in a position to offer communities internationally the benefits of eliminating environmentally damaging used tires as well as eliminating municipal solid waste and raw sewerage. Each of which are harming communities world wide. AWSL/KBI aims to provide small and large communities with – Clean economical electricity by installing KBI’s TTE technology, in addition to installing KBI’s; Flexi®-Pave and Flexi®-Drain.

Mr. Bagnall, President of Atlantic Wind & Solar, proclaimed that AWSL/KBI’s intent is to become known as the Nature’s Caretaker™, by – –

Removing used tires that now litter the environment – world wide

Removing leaching pathogens from entering the aquifer from storm water/street run-off.

And Now:- Ridding the environment of Trash and Leaching Sewerage/Septic.

Providing economical electricity to global communities

Removing MSW, Trash, Rubbish, Raw Sewerage, Plastic Bags and Straws to generate electricity economically.

All with Zero Waste – Zero Emissions – Zero Pollution.

About K.B. Industries Inc.

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) created the world’s first flexible porous paving in 2002 and offers a comprehensive suite of proven products and solutions to solve the toughest infrastructure challenges. From its category leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines technology and experience to solve problems using innovative materials and designs. The Company recreated and revolutionized the porous paving industry with the introduction of the original KBI Flexi®-Pave. By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous, but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications to great success. KBI Flexi®-Pave has more than 18 years of proven testing and successful project installations across the globe.

Visit: www.kbius.com

About Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, develops renewable energy power projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave first of its kind porous pavement.

www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

