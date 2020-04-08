TrueProfile.io provides access to mission-critical verified healthcare staff in the GCC amidst the global battle against COVID-19

DUBAI, UAE – As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, TrueProfile.io – a leading provider of primary source verification (PSV) solutions powered by the DataFlow Group – provides access to their database of job-seeking, verified healthcare staff in the GCC via TrueProfile.io Recruiting.

TrueProfile.io Recruiting enables healthcare hiring managers to access a digital pool of verified medical staff in the GCC who are actively seeking new opportunities. This pre-verified professional directory provides the means to stem the growing need for qualified healthcare talent throughout all regions in the GCC.

To respond to the growing need for healthcare professionals, TrueProfile.io will grant access to its database of over 30,000 healthcare professionals the majority of whom are already based in the GCC. Employers can view over 30,000 professional profiles, including their verified documents, and can contact these individuals with relevant job opportunities. As the urgency for verified healthcare professionals escalates, TrueProfile.io Recruiting provides the same mandatory PSV of required credentials for medical staff, but with a 20-30 day time reduction in the hiring process – meaning that critical staff can be hired and on-boarded at speed.

Alejandro Coca, Head of Business at TrueProfile.io, says, “TrueProfile.io provides hospitals and healthcare recruiters in the GCC with the tools they need to efficiently and safely connect with verified healthcare professionals, whose professional documents have been screened and authenticated. This offers a means to bridge the staffing shortfall in the current crisis. With the recent launch of TrueProfile.io Recruiting, we have now significantly reduced the time-to-hire in the healthcare sector by creating a bank of pre-verified candidates, the majority of whom are seeking new roles in the GCC. This is transformational, as typically the sector can have a lengthy hiring process of up to six months for verifying the credentials of candidates, especially those from overseas. In a period where staffing shortages are hampering the efforts to contain COVID-19, removing this obstacle and supporting regulators and employers to quickly and securely hire staff is vital.

For more information on the verified database of health workers across various GCC countries, please visit www.trueprofile.io

-ENDS-

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io is powered by the DataFlow Group, a company which has been serving the PSV needs of government entities, authorities and companies around the world since 2006. By being built upon blockchain, TrueProfile.io’s aim is to provide these services in a modern environment which ultimately provides applicants with a portable, digital, professional portfolio while providing employers and hiring managers with the verified information they need to make the best hiring decisions. For more information visit: https://www.trueprofile.io/

Media Contact:

TrueProfile.io

Stephanie McKee

Mobile: +971 58 527 4823

Email: [email protected]

Source: RealWire