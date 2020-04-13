UGE International to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / UGE International Ltd. (TSX.V:UGE, OTCQB:UGEIF) (the “Company” or UGE), a leader in commercial and community solar solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:20 AM EDT. UGE’s CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

UGE International Ltd. Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 11:20 AM Eastern Time (8:20 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34220

In addition to the company’s webcast, UGE will be participating in a virtual panel titled, “Best Canadian Non-Resource MicroCap Ideas During Coronavirus Crisis”, hosted by Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

To access the virtual panel, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time / (12:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34220

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with UGE, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

News Compliments of Accesswire

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and maximum long-term benefit. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For more information, contact:

+1 917 720 5685

[email protected]

Source: UGE via Planet MicroCap Showcase

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584859/UGE-International-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-Virtual-Investor-Conference-2020