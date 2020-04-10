UGI Energy Services, LLC Develops Virtual Food Drives in Partnership with area Food Banks

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”), a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), has announced a $40,000 donation to several food banks and has worked with the food banks to establish virtual food drives for UGI’s employees to make contributions to programs in areas where they live and where we operate.

“One of the hallmarks of UGI Energy Services’ employees is their commitment to the communities where we live and work,” Joseph Hartz, President of UGI Energy Services said. “In light of the great need that is being experienced right now as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees wanted an opportunity to become involved in the effort to help. The food insecurity that already exists for millions of people in our operating footprint is being greatly added to with those disadvantaged by the physical and economic effects of the virus. We are pleased to work with the various food banks to create this dedicated opportunity.”

This program is part of an initiative conducted by the family of companies that are part of UGI Corporation to provide support to the many communities we serve.

Virtual food drives and donation programs have been established with Helping Harvest, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank and Philabundance.

“Helping Harvest would like to thank UGI Energy Services for their generous financial support during this critical time,” said Jay Worrall, President of Helping Harvest. “With the help of corporate partners such as UGIES, Helping Harvest is able to keep up with the unprecedented demand on our services and ensure that families in our community continue to receive the food they so desperately need.” Helping Harvest serves Berks & Schuylkill Counties.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and grow and it is clearly having a financial impact on millions of Pennsylvanians. We are seeing increased demand on food banks,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Partnerships like the one with UGI Energy Services and their employees will allow us to serve even more people in need in the coming weeks. We are grateful to the employees of UGI Energy Services for partnering with us on this virtual food drive. Life sustaining donations like the ones made through this virtual food drive will provide thousands of additional meals during this time. We are very grateful for UGI’s support.” The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga & Union Counties.

“We are extremely grateful to UGI Energy Services for their financial contribution during this global pandemic,” said Lisa Scales, President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “This donation will allow us to feed more of our neighbors, so that putting food on the table is one less worry for them in this uncertain time.” The Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank serves Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset & Washington Counties.

“Food drives have always been a traditional way for community members to help our neighbors in need,” said Philabundance Chief Development Officer Sara Hertz. “Hosting a virtual food drive allows people to give back while implementing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate UGI Energy Services and its employees for stepping up to fight hunger during this turbulent time.” Philabundance serves Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia in PA and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem in NJ Counties.

Stated Gene Brady, Executive Director of CEO/Weinberg Food Bank, “We are grateful for the support of UGI Energy Services! As a concerned corporate partner, they are doing their part to meet the critical and urgent food needs of our community.” Weinberg Food Bank serves Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.

UGIES’s donation will contribute $10,000 to Helping Harvest, $7,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, $7,500 to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, $5,000 to the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank and $5,000 to Philabundance.

“In addition to these programs, UGI Energy Services is working with our employees outside of Pennsylvania to assist food banks in their locales,” Hartz added.

UGI Energy Services, LLC markets natural gas, electricity and liquid fuels to commercial, institutional and industrial customers at approximately 43,000 locations in eleven eastern states and Washington, D.C. UGI Energy Services owns and operates natural gas midstream assets such as liquefied natural gas storage and vaporization, underground storage fields, gathering, intra and interstate pipeline systems and compressor stations. These assets support the retail business as well as our electric generation assets, and peaking plants. To learn more about UGI Energy Services, visit: http://www.ugies.com

