Veristor Recognized as Commvault 2019 Partner of the Year – Southeast Region

ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, has named Veristor as its 2019 Partner of the Year – Southeast Region. This is the seventh consecutive year Veristor has been recognized with this distinction which underscores Veristor’s exceptional performance in recommending and deploying Commvault-enabled solutions throughout the Southeast.

“Commvault solutions are at the core of many of our data protection solutions and managed services,” said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. “Through their innovative data management, we can deliver the resilient solutions that ensure data is protected, secure and available, when and where our customers need it. We are honored to be recognized, again, as their 2019 Partner of the Year – Southeast Region.”

“Veristor is among an elite group of solution providers with an innovative approach to delivering exceptional solutions and services to Commvault customers,” said David Boyle, Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Commvault. “We’re pleased to recognize them as our Commvault 2019 Partner of the Year for the Southeast Region as we continue to collaborate in the delivery of data management solutions that provide completely better backup for progressive enterprises.”

Veristor is a Commvault Platinum Partner who has now been recognized for seven years running as the Commvault Partner of the Year – Southeast Region. Veristor was also named the Commvault 2010 Accelerate Partner of the Year for achieving the highest year-over-year growth of any Commvault PartnerAdvantage member in that year.

Veristor offers Commvault’s award-winning solutions as part of its suite of Data Center Solutions that are custom-designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation enterprise data storage solutions combined with design, implementation and management services. Commvault software is also a core component of Veristor’s Managed Services, which offer customers a rich set of enterprise-class Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service, Backup-as-a-Service and Archive-as-a-Service solutions for the complete protection of the data-driven business.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today’s most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT’s just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

