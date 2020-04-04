Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Likely Suspension of Operations Due to COVID-19

Airdrie, Alberta:–(Newsfile Corp. – April 3, 2020) – Further to its news release of March 25, 2020, Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (“Vitreous” or the “Corporation“), a processor of post-consumer waste glass for the fibreglass industry in Alberta, announces that due to rapidly increasing severity of reductions in its incoming supply of waste glass, resulting from ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects that it is likely to suspend operations by May 31, 2020, or possibly sooner, due to lack of raw material for its processing plant. The shortage of raw material arises from spinoff effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in sharp reductions in the volume of waste glass entering the recycling systems in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Because of the nature and cause of the shortfall, it is not possible to predict when the Corporation will be able to recommence production operations and delivery of product to customers.

