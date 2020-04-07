VMware Exec Named Cloud Foundry Foundation Board Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, today announced that Paul Fazzone, SVP Tanzu R&D at VMware, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors . Fazzone was previously named treasurer in December 2017 . Fazzone replaces John Roese, Dell EMC global CTO, who will remain Dell EMC’s representative on the Board.

“This next chapter for Cloud Foundry will be a shift forward in focusing on evolving the technology to a Kubernetes-based platform and supporting the diverse set of contributors who will make that outcome possible,” said Fazzone. “In my new role as Chairman of the Board, I look forward to helping guide the Foundation toward its goal of expanding and bolstering the ecosystem, its community and its core of users.”

The Cloud Foundry Foundation Board of Directors is responsible for the oversight and management of the Foundation’s business affairs, property and interests, while technical decision-making authority is vested in the Foundation’s various Project Management Committees and technical project teams.

“We thank John for the indelible mark he has made since joining the Board,” said Chip Childers, executive director of Cloud Foundry Foundation. “We anticipate first-rate input and oversight from Paul as we continue to refine the industry standard developer experience for the cloud native landscape.”

Fazzone is responsible for the company’s Kubernetes and application modernization products and related open source initiatives. Fazzone led VMware’s strategy and execution to support the cloud native needs of Enterprise application development and infrastructure platform operation teams (including VMware acquisitions of Heptio & Pivotal). Fazzone has guided global product teams to deliver industry’s leading network, virtualization, cloud infrastructure and application development products for Enterprise and Service Provider customers. Prior to VMware, Fazzone led product management at Nicira (acquired by VMware in 2012), and was responsible for data center networking products at Cisco.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry’s container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vmware-exec-named-cloud-foundry-foundation-board-chairman-301036464.html

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation