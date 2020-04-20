Window Film Provides A Protective Shield

Industry Salutes National Window Film Day on April 30th

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / The International Window Film Association (IWFA) representing leading manufacturers, distributors and dealers of window film, is saluting National Window Film Day (NWFD) on April 30th, a day of public education focused on window film as a protective shield that may reduce energy costs, protect the skin and home decor from the sun’s damaging UV rays and offer improved window safety.

Many of the IWFA member manufacturers are actively engaged in helping the global effort to fight the COVID-19 virus health crisis by also making protective masks and shield components to help protect people from the virus. The IWFA represents the leading makers of window film, including the 3M Company, Avery Dennison, Dalian Allied Nanotech, Eastman Chemical, Johnson Window Film, KDX Window Film, Madico Window Films, Solar Gard/Saint-Gobain and Sanyou Dissan.

“We are very proud of our members who are doing many things on a variety of levels to combat the impact of the Corona virus,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. “On an ongoing basis, window film offers a protective shield to building owners and consumers by upgrading ordinary glass on windows, doors, skylights and vehicle glass to improve energy performance, UV rejection and overall safety,” said Smith

While the window film industry is focused on supporting employees and customers, the IWFA is saluting window film during NWFD noting the significant contribution that it makes. In alignment with the social distancing programs now in place to combat COVID-19, and as part of NWFD, the IWFA is offering several free booklets on the energy savings and health benefits of window film on its website located at www.iwfa.com. In addition, there are informational videos and articles to better inform the public about window film.

“NWFD highlights the many benefits of window film and emphasizes how professionally installed window film is a good choice for the environment over replacing older windows entirely,” said Smith. “A professional installation of window film saves on heating and cooling costs and may also be eligible for Federal tax credits,” he added.

Window films, when professionally installed on structurally sound single or double-pane windows, may reduce energy consumption by as much as 30 percent, while the installation cost may be 91.5 percent less than the cost of adding new windows.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

