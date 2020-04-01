YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for 2019
- Annual revenue up 110.2% year over year to $6,914,910
- Net loss down 70.2% or $9,258,901 to $3,930,221 year over year
- Geographic footprint increased to 8 US owned fleet locations through 2019
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. (“YayYo” or “the Company”) (OTCPINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
“We are pleased with our performance in 2019 commented” said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO.”
2019 Highlights
- Increase in revenue due to additional cars in fleet
- Gross margin improved to 32.4% compared to 27.8% for 2018 due to fleet mix optimization and demand-driven pricing
- Additional revenues and higher gross margin led to lower net loss
- The company diversified its lease partners to include United MileFleet and LMP Automotive Holdings. The partnership with LMP also included fleet sourcing, adding to the company’s vehicle diversity and faster, regional availability of cars for our rental fleet.
Rideshare
Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets..
Fleet Management
Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.
About YayYo, Inc.
YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding ridesharing economy.
The foregoing is only a summary of our results for 2109 and is not complete and should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2020, including the financial statements and notes thereto included therein. We file periodic and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Our filings are available to the public over the Internet at the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov.
YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.
Company Contact:
Ramy El-Batrawi
[email protected]
888-209-5643
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|2019
|2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash
|$
|1,256,429
|$
|277,444
|
Accounts receivable
|59,331
|–
|
Prepaid expenses
|782,900
|108,900
|
Total current assets
|2,098,660
|386,344
|
|
Equipment, net
|3,395
|5,092
|
Rental vehicles, net
|4,737,047
|5,115,117
|
Deposit on vehicles
|164,080
|–
|
Deferred offering costs
|–
|66,500
|
Other assets
|200,000
|–
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,203,182
|$
|5,573,053
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable (including $394,183 and $334,471 to related party)
|$
|545,254
|$
|719,386
|
Accrued expenses (including $171,665 and $419,593 to related party)
|405,977
|494,066
|
Notes payables, current (net of discount of $32,289 and $72,211)
|287,378
|2,617,970
|
Finance lease obligations, current
|1,416,446
|1,562,651
|
Total current liabilities
|2,655,055
|5,394,073
|
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|984,119
|2,227,496
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,639,174
|7,621,569
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|–
|–
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding
|–
|–
|
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 29,427,803 and 26,718,676 shares issued and outstanding
|29
|27
|
Additional paid-in capital
|28,735,894
|19,193,151
|
Accumulated deficit
|(25,171,915
|)
|(21,241,694
|)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|3,564,008
|(2,048,516
|)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|$
|7,203,182
|$
|5,573,053
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|2019
|2018
|
|
Revenue
|$
|6,914,910
|$
|3,289,478
|
|
Cost of revenue
|4,673,870
|2,374,397
|
|
Gross profit
|2,241,040
|915,081
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|765,441
|482,811
|
Product development
|13,500
|9,699
|
General and administrative expenses
|4,023,921
|6,584,251
|
Impairment of leased assets
|–
|2,388,000
|
Loss on the settlement of debt
|252,900
|–
|
Total operating expenses
|5,055,762
|9,464,761
|
|
Loss from operations
|(2,814,722
|)
|(8,549,680
|)
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest and financing costs
|(1,115,499
|)
|(4,639,442
|)
|
Total other income (expense)
|(1,115,499
|)
|(4,639,442
|)
|
|
Net loss
|$
|(3,930,221
|)
|$
|(13,189,122
|)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding :
|
Basic
|27,112,557
|26,321,137
|
Diluted
|27,112,557
|26,321,137
|
|
Loss per share
|
Basic
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|
Diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|Total
|
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Stockholders’
Equity
|
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
|
Balance, December 31, 2017
|25,770,551
|$
|26
|$
|7,879,189
|$
|(8,052,572
|)
|$
|(173,357
|)
|
|
Issuance of common stock for cash
|46,330
|307,924
|307,924
|
Value of common stock issued with notes payable
|155,850
|407,791
|407,791
|
Value of warrants issued with notes payable
|3,726,506
|3,726,506
|
Value of common stock issued with capital lease obligation
|298,500
|2,388,000
|2,388,000
|
Issuance of common stock for services
|432,500
|1
|3,459,999
|3,460,000
|
Issuance of common stock for accounts payable
|14,945
|119,274
|119,274
|
Stock option expense
|904,468
|904,468
|
Net loss
|(13,189,122
|)
|(13,189,122
|)
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2018
|26,718,676
|27
|19,193,151
|(21,241,694
|)
|(2,048,516
|)
|
|
Correction to outstanding shares
|(173
|)
|–
|
Proceeds from the sale of common stock
|2,625,000
|2
|10,499,998
|10,500,000
|
Offering costs
|(1,631,655
|)
|(1,631,655
|)
|
Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt
|84,300
|674,400
|674,400
|
Net loss
|(3,930,221
|)
|(3,930,221
|)
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|29,427,803
|$
|29
|$
|28,735,894
|$
|(25,171,915
|)
|$
|3,564,008
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|2019
|2018
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net loss
|$
|(3,930,221
|)
|$
|(13,189,122
|)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|995,228
|500,622
|
Stock option expense
|–
|904,468
|
Common stock issued for services
|–
|3,460,000
|
Amortization of debt discounts
|39,922
|4,460,931
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|–
|(17,360
|)
|
Impairment of leased assets
|–
|2,388,000
|
Loss on the settlement of debt
|252,900
|–
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|(59,331
|)
|–
|
Prepaid expenses
|(674,000
|)
|(95,494
|)
|
Other assets
|(200,000
|)
|–
|
Accounts payable
|(174,132
|)
|673,836
|
Accrued expenses
|333,411
|489,963
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,416,223
|)
|(424,156
|)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Purchase of equipment
|–
|(2,840
|)
|
Purchase of vehicles
|(225,000
|)
|–
|
Deposit for vehicles
|(164,080
|)
|–
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|(389,080
|)
|(2,840
|)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock
|10,500,000
|307,924
|
Offering costs paid
|(1,565,155
|)
|–
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|2,009,300
|7,746,378
|
Repayment of notes payable
|(4,379,814
|)
|(6,111,263
|)
|
Payment for debt issuance costs
|–
|(178,228
|)
|
Repayment of finance lease obligations
|(1,780,043
|)
|(1,369,109
|)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|4,784,288
|395,702
|
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|978,985
|(31,294
|)
|
|
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|277,444
|308,738
|
|
CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|1,256,429
|$
|277,444
|
|
CASH PAID FOR:
|
Interest
|$
|1,105,049
|$
|139,825
|
Income taxes
|$
|–
|$
|–
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock
|$
|421,500
|$
|119,274
|
Value of equity recorded as debt discounts
|$
|–
|$
|4,134,297
|
Finance lease obligations
|$
|1,159,470
|$
|3,700,674
SOURCE: YayYo, Inc.
