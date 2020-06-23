BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / The research team of Handian Pharmaceutical Medical Center and Handian Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital has devoted to develop a new formula against COVID-19, which in traditional Chinese medicine theory, is differentiated as cold-dampness viral disease with the symptoms of fever, aversion to cold, cough, fatigue, general aching pain, headache, diarrhea, etc. After several months of hardworking, they initially developed Honee Taishen Granule (also known as Handian HD1). Cooperating with Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certification agencies, Handian Pharmaceutical Medical Center has completed pharmacy studies. Pharmacology and toxicology tests are still in progress to further evaluate its safety and efficacy.

This formula is derived from a famous traditional Chinese medicine prescription. Its components can eliminate dampness and turbidity, repel foulness and remove toxin, which give it cold-dampness eliminating and antiviral effects. According to traditional Chinese medicine theory, it rectifies taiyin cold damp constitution and restores yin-yang balance of the body, which can help patients regain immunity and prevents the virus from affecting the spleen (pancreas) to damage the body.

Contact:

Xiaoteng Bai

Beijing Handian Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86 010 5690 3502

Website: http://www.handian.com

SOURCE: :Beijing Handian Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594856/A-Technology-Project-of-Beijing-Handian-Pharmaceutical-Honee-Taishen-Granule-for-COVID-19