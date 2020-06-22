NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $6,000,000 Follow-On Offering for Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:DSS)

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPO’s. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis Capital Corporation also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis Capital Corporation was established in 1984 and is headquartered in New York City.

