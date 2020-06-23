Alfresco Unveils New Claims Content Management Solution for Increased Workforce Efficiency and Productivity

Creates a single digital claims file with all relevant content supporting “one source of truth”

Increases workforce efficiency with modern, fast and secure access to documents, video with built in annotation and redaction capabilities

Provides a no-code, highly configurable user interface for intuitive operations and tailored customer experiences

Enables connectivity to augment custom claims systems, Guidewire Software, Duck Creek Technologies, Salesforce and any claim related data systems

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alfresco Software, an open source, content services provider today announced the availability of Alfresco Claims Management as a Service offering, which enables insurance companies to access content faster and modernize their claims processes. Companies can now create a fully digital claim file that improves the efficiency of front-line, claims employees by increasing the speed of claims handling and decision-making, as well as the ability to create tailored customer experiences.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder of Deep Analysis, added: “With modernization and cloud requirements driven by significantly more digitally borne content like video, as well as the remote worker requirements required by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses need to focus on keeping their employees and related third parties efficient and secure regardless of where they access content. As clients consider a move away from legacy, on-premises solutions, there is a need for a solution that can enable remote, secure and efficient claims management in the cloud.”

Having been successfully deployed on-premises for multiple large home and auto, health, workers compensation and other claims processes, the claims solution is now available as a cloud-based, fully managed and hosted service that leverages the core content services of Alfresco’s Digital Business Platform. Clients can leverage the claims management solution ‘as-a-service’ immediately with minimal configuration and effort for faster ‘time to value’ operations – without the cost and complexity of deploying, managing, and updating the platform themselves.

Darla Hale, Vice President, IT Applications at WPS Health Solutions said: “At WPS, we wanted to cost effectively modernize our existing legacy claims content management system. Alfresco was able to bring both the migration experience, software and resources as well as an easy “out of the box” claims content interface to move our users and 4 Billion documents to a much more modern and efficient claim viewing experience.”

Alfresco’s claims solution helps insurers digitize the entire claims handling process and retire legacy, less feature-rich viewers. Key capabilities include the centralization of all workflows, insurer details, and supporting multimedia documentation (including video, audio, PDF and office documents) into a single, digital, claim file view. This single, centralized “source of truth” improves the accuracy of claims operations, increases customer retention, and reduces storage and manual handling costs.

The claims solution includes high-speed viewing, annotation and redaction functionality as well as side-by-side viewing of documents in a single view. Other features include predefined stamps (approved, rejected, or user-defined…), document manipulation tools (delete, rotate, re-order), geometric annotation tools (arrows, free text, and rectangles), and ‘sticky notes.’

Alfresco’s Director of Insurance Practice, Ben Allen, noted that “with an increased availability of digitally born content including video (dash cams, drones, security video), clients are struggling with modernizing both their legacy systems and their increasingly remote claims processers with efficient access to all the content in a claim. Our Claims Content Management solution provides a modern interface along with industry leading performance and powerful configuration capabilities that enables our clients to create configurable, tailored customer experiences without the need for coding – all of which means faster user adoption, quicker time to implementation, and improved workforce efficiencies.”

The Alfresco Cloud, which is hosted in Amazon Web Services, is extremely reliable with a high-availability architecture that is fully redundant and includes state-of-the-art security features. It provides all the capabilities of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform via the Cloud, provides customers access to the latest innovations, and always offers the latest version of the platform comprising all updates, patches and third-party services. Moreover, it connects and augments with claims systems (e.g., Guidewire Software, Duck Creek Technologies and others), and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce) and facilitates faster and easier ways to share information between claims adjusters and external third parties.

About Alfresco

Alfresco is the leading open source content services and solutions provider for information-rich enterprises with huge volumes of unstructured content. Alfresco provides simply a better way for people to work, ensuring they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most wherever they work. Alfresco helps more than 11 million people at 1,300+ industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, US Navy Department, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com

Contacts

Sara Krypel



[email protected]

781-418-2422