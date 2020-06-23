Applitools Visual AI Reaches One Billion Images Analyzed

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Applitools ( https://applitools.com/ ), provider of a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, announced its Visual AI technology has surpassed one billion images analyzed since launching commercially and is projected to double year over year. Each of the one billion images analyzed includes AI enhancing data from over 130 different browser and version combinations, viewport information, and direct user feedback on defects, dynamic content, and more. This uniquely enables Applitools to maintain 99.9999% accuracy to hundreds of Enterprise customers worldwide including the top 10 software companies worldwide, five out of the 10 top banks in the US, and many other Global 500 companies.

Applitools Visual AI is rapidly outpacing the competition to visually validate business applications now forced into rapid digital transformation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Visual AI is agile enough to handle the complex and evolving challenges organizations face delivering quality modern applications including:

Cross-browser, cross-device, and cross-platform testing

Dynamic content

Responsive design for multiple screen sizes

Validation of compliance and regulatory requirements

Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) without compromising quality

End-to-end testing, integration testing, unit testing, and component level testing

Support of joint development and test engineering teams (DevOps and Shift Left)

Pre-production testing and post-production monitoring automation and maintenance

“With Applitools, we’ve been able to make visual validation a first-class citizen within our CI/CD ecosystem,” said Mike Millgate, Technical Quality Architect at Gannett. “Our CI environment executes tens of thousands of Visual AI-powered tests against the grid each month. Since implementing it, we’ve been able to remove frail functional tests from our ecosystem and achieve a 99.8% pass percentage. We are faster, more stable, and ship with confidence with Applitools Visual AI running on the Ultrafast Grid.”

Recent comparisons show that Applitools Visual AI outperforms any other UI validation technology including those leveraging pixel-to-pixel and DOM based analysis approaches. Applitools Visual AI saves customers from time consuming and disruptive false positives that often break builds and block the continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) so vital to modern dev team success. Applitools customers also benefit from automated maintenance AI algorithms that significantly speed up the test results analysis process by automating repetitive maintenance operations. For example, automated maintenance AI allows users to approve or reject a bug only once on a single browser, single device, and in a single screen size. Then the AI engine automatically extends that operation across all devices, browsers, form factors and applications pages. This additional level of AI can also group multiple test results that reflect the same bug to allow the user to review only a single occurrence of each bug without spending time reviewing tens, hundreds, and sometimes thousands of repetitions of the same bug on multiple environments.

“This is the perfect example of how AI should be applied to solve complex, real world problems,” said Greg Sypolt from EverFi. “By eliminating the false positives associated with pixel and DOM based comparison tools, our team saves huge amounts of time and money. We simply can’t tolerate wasted time if we want to deliver quality applications as quickly as business teams need them in today’s global environment. Visual AI is a must for quality management of modern apps.”

To fully understand the differences between Visual AI and pixel-based tools for visual validation, read this recent InfoQ article ( https://www.infoq.com/articles/visual-ai-web-app-testing/ ).

Developers using modern development frameworks like Storybook, or developer friendly testing frameworks like Cypress, Espreso, XCUITest, etc. to test early and often in the software development cycle also see huge value in Visual AI. “I love how Applitools Eyes has the smarts to ignore minor visual differences in your components, especially when testing on different browser types where it’s easy for the layout to be off by a pixel,” said Kent C. Dodds, Google Developer Expert and Creator of TestingJavaScript.com.

“The largest brands in the world trust Applitools because our Visual AI technology accurately emulates the human eye and brain to compare screenshot images, not pixels, for visual differences,” said Adam Carmi CTO and Co-Founder of Applitools. “Over the years we have collected data from thousands of applications and web sites that are fully tagged and indexed in a way that shows complete user journeys inside customer’s applications, bugs vs valid application changes, dynamic page regions, and more. To be able to see the same state of an app across different browsers, operating systems, viewport sizes, and device types over an extended period of time and app versions for such a large variety of apps is priceless.”

Try the world's most intelligent test automation platform for free at ( https://auth.applitools.com/users/register )

To learn more about Applitools and the latest developments around Visual AI, visit ( https://applitools.com/ ).

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases — Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing — to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing — including 50 of the Fortune 100 — use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

