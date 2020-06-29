Atlas Real Estate Has Been Re-Branded as Atman Real Estate

In Addition to Focusing on Lead Generation for Realtors, Atman Real Estate is Also Launching a New Branch of Services Called Victorious PR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Chief Executive Officer Victoria Kennedy is pleased to announce that her company Atlas Real Estate has been re-branded and is now known as Atman Real Estate.

To learn more about Atman Real Estate and the services that Kennedy and her team offer, please check out https://www.atmanrealestate.com/.

As Kennedy noted, the newly re-branded Atman Real Estate will no longer focus solely on lead generation for Realtors. Kennedy has added a new branch of publicity called Victorious PR for the agents she works with; Realtors who visit https://www.victoriouspr.com and set up a phone call will learn how to get even more exposure for themselves and their business.

“At Atman Real Estate, we connect Realtors with motivated buyers and sellers to get you more appointments with qualified leads,” Kennedy said, adding that she and her team guarantee that the Realtors they work with will get a set amount of exclusive leads a month coming out of their personal Facebook page to brand them as the agent.

“We will call, text, and email every lead for you and connect you with serious buyers and sellers. We will continue to nurture each lead for up to 6 months so whenever they are ready to buy or sell, you are the agent they call.”

Realtors who have worked with Kennedy will not be surprised that she has added PR to her already impressive list of services. Since Kennedy first launched her company, she has earned a well-deserved reputation for being able to get her Realtor clients in the media and establish them as the authority in their communities.

Although Kennedy enjoys helping as many Realtors as possible to get more publicity and increase their business, she stressed that her new Victorious PR services are for all business owners, entrepreneurs and marketers in any and all stages of growth.

“This program works in all markets, be it service-based, product-based, info-based, or anything in between. We know how to get you in the proper publications that are specific to you and your industry,” Kennedy said.

About Atman Real Estate:

Atman Real Estate is a PR and Marketing agency that is committed to providing more publicity and closings for Real Estate professionals. They are committed to getting their agents in the press as the authority in their communities. Find out more at: https://www.atmanrealestate.com/.

