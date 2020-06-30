Blockpass Identity Lab Publishes Leading-Edge Research Papers in Blockchain & AI Tech for Healthcare, Human Resources & IoT Sectors

HONG KONG, Jun 30, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass today heralded a number of published academic research papers that members of the Blockpass Identity Lab (BIL) at Edinburgh Napier University led or contributed to in recent weeks.

Members of the Blockpass Identity Lab team exclusively published articles including “A Distributed Trust Framework for Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning” that will be presented at the 17th International Conference on Trust, Privacy and Security in Digital Business – TrustBus2020 in Bratislava, Slovakia on 14-17 September 2020.

Lab Head William J. Buchanan OBE, Will Abramson, Owen Lo, Adam James Hall, Pavlos Papadopoulos and Nikolaos Pitropakis contributed to the paper. The paper details a proof of concept using Hyperledger Aries, Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) to establish a distributed trust architecture during a privacy-preserving machine learning experiment. Specifically, they utilise secure and authenticated DID communication channels in order to facilitate a federated learning workflow related to mental health care data.

Blockpass Identity Lab members also played a significant role in the research on “Privacy-Preserving Passive DNS” where they utilized Hyperledger Fabric as a permissioned blockchain for storing and retrieving data to support the use of a passive DNS database for analysis and historical overview of data.

Professor Buchanan also recently was an author of “CASCF: Certificateless Aggregated SignCryption Framework for Internet-of-Things Infrastructure”, recently accepted for publication in a future issue of IEEE Access, as well as “A Privacy Preserving Distributed Ledger Framework for Global Human Resource Record Management: The Blockchain Aspect”, published in volume 8 of IEEE on 18 May 2020.

“The quality of work and research that continues to come out of the BIL and Edinburgh Napier University is nothing short of outstanding,” said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “These advances will lead to the development of privacy-focussed, user-centric solutions that can solve some of the big problems we face in our society. We at Blockpass look forward to working on products that leverage these advances to provide the most secure and robust identity management for users and businesses alike.”

Professor Buchanan noted “We have repeatedly seen the danger of inadequate security and privacy measures in the wide range of data breaches and mishandling of data that we read about on a far-too regular basis. New technology and advanced cryptography hold the key to making sure our personal data and identities remain private. Working with Blockpass, we hope to continue working on and releasing more papers to advance this area.”

Blockpass continues to be committed to decentralized digital identity (DDID), both through ongoing updates to its mobile identity vault in iOS and Android app stores and its support of the groundbreaking research at the Blockpass Identity Lab at Edinburgh Napier University.

The Blockpass platform is fully automated and hosted in the cloud, with no integration or setup fee. Within minutes, businesses can sign up to the KYC Connect console, test out the service, and start conducting identity documents verification, KYC and AML checks. Sign up for FREE at console.blockpass.org.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a unique, reusable digital identity (DID) solution for any organizations that participate in regulated industries and in the increasingly remote business environment where trust needs to be verified digitally. Blockpass offers an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks through a seamless merchant dashboard that is setup immediately with pay-as-you-go and no initial fee. Blockpass’ KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.

For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:

Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI

Website: http://www.blockpass.org

Email: [email protected]

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com