Capitolis Appoints Rahul Auradkar as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record Growth

Auradkar joins Capitolis’ executive team to drive global product development

NEW YORK & LONDON & TEL-AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capitolis, the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the appointment of Rahul Auradkar as its Chief Product Officer. In this role, Auradkar will lead Capitolis’ product development efforts globally and is the latest addition to the company’s growing executive management team.

Auradkar joins Capitolis with vast experience in the software industry and a track record of building and leading cloud businesses across start-ups, pre- and post-IPO businesses and large software enterprises. At Microsoft, Auradkar drove the company’s virtualization efforts and led teams in product and engineering, driving transformative customer impact through the company’s Azure, Office 365 and Windows Server businesses. He also served as Vice President of Products at Apptio, an enterprise SaaS company pioneering technology business management, providing transparency and optimization to enterprises on their technology investments. While at Apptio, Auradkar and his team helped grow the business from a start-up to a publicly-traded company, with nearly 800 employees and more than $200 million in annual revenue. Most recently, Auradkar was Chief Product Officer of AnsweriQ, a start-up driving customer service automation through machine learning and AI.

“I’m excited to welcome Rahul to the Capitolis team. His deep expertise and successful track record of building best-in-class, scalable SaaS platforms and applications will help us to enhance our product offering and take it to the next level,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis.

“Capitolis is taking an innovative and collaborative approach to transforming capital markets,” Auradkar said. “Capitolis’ fintech platform enables financial institutions to become much more efficient in how they utilize their balance sheets, a development that has far-reaching implications for the future of the industry. I look forward to continuing the innovation and building Capitolis’ SaaS offerings with the talented team that has built a strong and successful foundation.”

The announcement follows a year of record growth for Capitolis, which has helped leading financial institutions on its platform eliminate more than $3.5 trillion in overall positions to date, leading to leaner financial institutions and reduced systemic risk. Auradkar’s hire comes on the heels of additional leadership announcements in March, including the recent addition of Amos Arev as Vice President of Engineering, and the appointment of Igor Teleshevsky as Executive Vice President and Head of Professional Services and Illit Geller as Chief Business Development Officer.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, Capitolis’ network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace. More than 50 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis’ technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Backed by world class investors, including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, Capitolis’ team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brett Philbin, Erica Sunkin, Erin McMahon



[email protected]

Jessica Zall



[email protected]