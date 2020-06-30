China and India Emerge as Lucrative Pockets in BRICS Oral Care Market, Market to cross US$ 17 Bn mark by 2020-end – Future Market Insights

Oral care will account for nearly one-fifth of the personal care products parent market by 2020-end. This is primarily attributed to the growing importance of maintaining proper oral hygiene. Since the mouth is the main entry point for external pathogens, maintaining good oral health is absolutely essential.

Over the years, the personal care industry has become ubiquitous. The industry broadly encompasses bath & body products, cosmetics, skin care, hair care and oral care. Amongst all, oral care has emerged as a lucrative segment of the personal care industry. Good oral and dental hygiene have played an instrumental role in preventing bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease. As a result, people have been heavily investing in oral care products, which typically include toothpastes, dental floss, mouthwash, denture care and toothbrushes.

The BRICS oral care market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 17.3 Bn by 2020-end. A majority of the demand is being generated from the Indian and Chinese markets, attributed to a growing population and the resultant rising personal hygiene requirements. As consumers become more financially empowered due to rising disposable incomes, the per capita spending on personal care products is rising in these countries. Additionally, the COVID-19 has spurred people to adopt hygienic practices, which includes proper rinsing and cleaning of the mouth, accelerating sales of oral care products.

“Increased consumer awareness about oral care is driving effective sales, thereby effectively consolidating organized retail of these products. Rising brand awareness about products addressing specific dental-related issues is expected to further the BRICS oral care market,” infers an FMI analyst.

BRICS Oral Care Market- Key Takeaways

Primary oral care products dominate the BRICS oral care market, with toothpaste generating maximum demand. Gel-based toothpastes are highly popular amongst consumers due to its convenience.

Secondary oral care products are fast catching-up, acquiring traction from the others segment which includes chewing gums, mouth fresheners and whitening strips.

China and India collectively accounted for over 50% of the total oral care market in 2014, which shall reach 52.7% by 2020-end. Increased purchasing power by consumers is the primary growth driver.

General merchandising and direct selling segments collectively comprised over half of the BRICS oral care market in 2013.

BRICS Oral Care Market- Prominent Drivers

Organization of dental seminars, conferences and advertisement campaigns to promote oral hygiene are acting as catalysts for accelerated growth of the BRICS oral care market.

Oral care products are being increasingly marketed online, attributed to growing digital literacy among the BRICS population. This is extending market players’ product outreach.

BRICS Oral Care Market- Key Constraints

The entry of global oral care providers has been limited due to the presence of domestic players. These vendors are offering local products at highly competitive prices, preventing global players’ penetration.

Anticipated Impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Oral and dental care has ascended significantly amid the COVID-19. As the routine visits to dental clinics and hospitals to manage oral care have decreased, personal level oral care has boosted since the past few months. As the number of infections compound on a daily basis, people are becoming highly cautious. They are compelled to observe basic hygienic practices which include regular handwashing, sanitizing surfaces and consuming oral care products. Since COVID-19 is majorly spread through saliva, using toothpaste, mouthwashes and other substances will significantly reduce chances of the infection’s spread. The abovementioned products have anti-viral properties.

Since the past one month, countries have been relaxing lockdown curbs, permitting several businesses to reopen. As a consequence, the BRICS nations have seen a resumption of dental care services, which has realigned oral care products demand from healthcare providers with the overall supply. Given the link between oral and respiratory health, consumers are seeking advice from medical professionals regarding the use of oral care products. The idea of getting rid of the virus before it even has a chance to reach other internal organs and multiply appeals to customers and have thus accelerated their spending on oral care.

Competition Landscape

The BRICS oral care market is largely dominated by global market players such as Colgate-Palmolive Co., Procter & Gamble Co, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Unilever Group and Johnson & Johnson Inc. However, a number of regional players provide a great deal of competition to these players. These include Amway, Dabur, Himalaya Wellness, Yangzhou Janix Oral Care and a host of other players. These companies have successfully captured the BRICS market through extensive advertising campaigns, increasing shelf-stocks, research and development to formulate better quality products and online marketing. They have also been expanding their manufacturing capabilities to focus on greater output. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive Co. inaugurated a new toothbrush manufacturing facility in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh in Southern India in 2016.

More Insights on the BRICs Oral Care Market

FMI’s market research report on the BRICS oral care market offers comprehensive insights on the vital dynamics influencing future growth projections. The market is analyzed on the basis of product type (primary oral care and secondary oral care), distribution channel (convenience stores, departmental stores, vending machines, hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores and pharmacies, general merchandise retailers, direct selling and others), and countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

